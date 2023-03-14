Nintendo might not release a new Switch soon because it’s ‘bullish’ on the platform for ‘years to come’

The Nintendo Switch was released seven years ago, and it doesn’t look like a next-generation console is coming soon.

In an interview with AP News yesterday, the head of Nintendo USA Doug Bowser confirmed the company had “nothing to announce on any future console or device” because the Nintendo Switch is still “bullish.”

He added the company had a “very very strong lineup coming” and that it was “entering uncharted territory with the platform.”

There are many highly-awaited upcoming Nintendo games set to release in 2023, such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel. The first title released in 2017 and became one of the top-selling Switch titles worldwide, with 29 million copies sold.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to be bigger and more ambitious than the previous title, and it’s expected to bring huge numbers to Nintendo when it releases on May 12. The Nintendo representative also justified the controversial $70 price tag for the title.

The Nintendo Switch was released in 2017. Since then, it has become the third-bestselling console of all time, surpassing the PlayStation 4 and the Game Boy.

That being said, sales have started slowing down compared to 2021. From the end of 2022 to the previous year, sales decreased by 23 percent, according to The Verge—even though it saw the release of latest Pokémon titles, Scarlet and Violet, which are already two of the best-selling games in the franchise.

Its lifetime sales, including the Switch OLED and Switch Lite, now stand at 122.55 million, according to Nintendo’s 2022 last quarterly report.

Nintendo will undoubtedly release another console in the future, but players will likely have to wait a while yet.