Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is already one of the best-selling games in the series

Released in mid-November 2022, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has already sold over 20 million units, according to a report from Serebii today.

It’s one of the best starts for a game in the series and it’s now already one of the best-selling Pokémon games, above X/Y and Diamond and Pearl.

Although it has still sold fewer units than Sword and Shield, Sword and Shield had only sold 16 million units in a similar time period.

This means Scarlet and Violet has had a more successful start and has a strong chance of surpassing Sword and Shield’s numbers later this year.

The developer has yet to reveal any information about a DLC release, but many expect to see two expansions in the coming years. This will more than certainly boost the numbers of the game going forward.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet received generally positive reviews from critics, scoring a 72 on Metacritic, which is average for Pokémon games.

The game kept its traditional formula but enhanced it with elements fans liked from Legends Pokémon: Arceus—a separate series of games, with its own open-world playstyle and story.