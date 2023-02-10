Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be 38 percent bigger than BOTW as file size revealed

It’s hard to overstate the impact that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild had on the larger gaming community, going on to inspire whole new methodologies in development. Now the long-awaited sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, has been put up for pre-order, and many players are finding out the game’s download size for the first time: a whopping 18 GB.

While this might seem small compared to your typical Xbox or PC AAA game, this will be Nintendo’s largest first-party game ever launched. According to the official pre-order page on Nintendo, TOTK will come in at 5 GB larger than BOTW, which was one of the largest titles when it was released on the Nintendo Switch shortly after its launch in 2017.

TOTK is the most anticipated game of the year, winning the award for that title at December 2022’s Game Awards. With the cultural phenomenon that the first game was, it’s likely that the next Zelda game is going to be met with high standards by the community. The trailers shown so far have made fans hopeful, and this larger download size points to an increase in content.

The game also recently made news when Nintendo introduced a price hike for the game, raising it by $10 to around $70. This is not something the developer is planning to do with every upcoming game, as Pikmin 4 was announced with a $60 price tag. This larger size has been attributed to the price increase for the game.