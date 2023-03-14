Blizzard provides disappointing news about Diablo IV’s release on Xbox Game Pass

Activision Blizzard and Microsoft have seen their names partnered together in the news a lot lately, with Xbox fighting tooth and nail to acquire the large developer. When this news broke, many expected this to mean that upcoming titles will come to Game Pass. But the manager of Diablo at Blizzard has revealed that there are currently no plans to bring Diablo IV to Game Pass.

In a recent tweet, Blizzard’s Diablo manager Rod Fergusson discussed the potential and how he respected the excitement around the game. Part of the hope for some players is that the game would come to Xbox Game Pass, but Fergusson confirmed that this won’t be happening anytime soon, saying there are “no plans for that.”

It's awesome seeing the excitement around the Diablo IV Beta, and our Wolf Pack puppy! We’ve been getting some questions about D4 on Game Pass and I want to let you know we have no plans for that. See you in Sanctuary during the Beta Early Access weekend starting on March 17! — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) March 13, 2023

Unfortunately, players who want to play the early access beta won’t be able to do so on Game Pass when it goes live on March 16. Instead, they’ll need to pre-purchase the game on Xbox or get a code through the promotional KFC deal online or the fast food chain’s app. Players won’t have to pay anything to play the open beta, which will start on March 24.

One of the biggest appeals of the beta, so much so that Fergusson points it out, is the bonus of a special Wolf Pack puppy cosmetic that players can carry on their back in the game. This cute piece of gear seems to be a basket that players can wear on their back, with a cute little black wolf puppy tucked away for safety.

If the Activision Blizzard acquisition goes through for Microsoft, then it’s possible that the game could come to Xbox Game Pass in the future, as that’s what has happened after previous acquisitions.