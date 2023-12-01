7 new games to play on PC this weekend (Dec. 1, 2023)

So many new games launch for PC every day, it’s difficult figuring out which ones are worth playing. Sifting through hundreds of games releasing on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and more is like looking for a needle in a haystack—but we’re here to help.

If you’re stuck in a gaming rut, here are seven new PC games you should consider checking out this weekend, starting Dec. 1, 2023.

The Muller-Powell Principle

Some head scratchers requiring you to keep your head. Image via Take Aim Games

The Muller-Powell Principle is a grizzly first-person puzzle game with a dark sci-fi atmosphere. Its Steam listing promises a “breathtaking storyline full of portals” with physics-based puzzles and an interactible environment. You assume the role of Harry Herman, a scientist researching interdimensional travel, but something goes wrong, and you’ll have to “travel across space and time to explore surrealistic universes and find out the dark truth” about your work.

The Exit 8

Take a stroll. Image via Kotake Create

The Exit 8 is a short Japanese walking simulator where you’re trapped inside a never-ending subway station. It’s an eerie, surreal experience that only lasts between 15 and 60 minutes, but for only a few dollars, it could be worth checking out if you’re interested in the backrooms and like unsettling games like Stair Simulator.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered

A classic. Image via Night Dive Studios

If you loved Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion on the N64 in the early 2000s like I did, you owe it to yourself to get the remaster. Even if you haven’t played the original, don’t sleep on this one if you’re a fan of old-school shooters. Turok 3 picks up immediately after Turok 2: Seeds of Evil‘s ending and features two protagonists who must defeat the terrifying antagonist Oblivion and his minions, the Flesh Eaters.

TEVI

For the 2D fans. Image via Crespirit, Neverland Entertainment

TEVI is a two-dimensional hack-and-slash side-scroller with charming pixel art and an expansive fantasy world to explore. There are over 300 items to collect that grant new abilities and enhance existing ones, facilitating impressive build diversity and character customization. TEVI features punchy action combat with visually striking abilities, and the game is a blast, especially if you liked old-school classics like Maple Story.

Steamworld Build

A neat combination of genres. Image via Thunderful Publishing

Steamworld Build is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed action-adventure platformer Steamworld Dig and its sequel, but the gameplay is very different to what we’re used to. It combines city-building and dungeon crawling elements into an innovative, unique, and colorful package that’s absolutely worth checking out for anyone who enjoys base management or liked the original Steamworld games.

Last Train Home

Strategize to survive. Image via THQ Nordic

Last Train Home is a gritty strategy game that sees players guiding Czechoslovak soldiers home amid a perilous, war-torn Siberian landscape. If you like punishing war-themed RTS games like Company of Heroes with a heavy dose of realism, this could be the one for you.

Truck & Logistics Simulator

Be the trucker. Image via Aerosoft GmbH

These games aren’t for everyone, but if you’re a fan of cargo sims, you’re in for a treat this weekend. In Truck and Logistics Simulator, which just launched on Steam, you can “load, drive, and deliver” in a “huge open world” with up to 24 other players. If you enjoy hauling cargo from A to B to blow off some steam, give this one a go.