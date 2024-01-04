10 Best Blade and Sorcery mods, ranked

WarpFrog’s Blade and Sorcery is set in a medieval world and allows players to experience physics-driven magic, ranged and melee combat as a sorcerer, ranger, or warrior. If you want to make things more interesting, however, it’s worth trying out some great mods available for this VR game.

There are various mods available for Blade and Sorcery, allowing you to change up the environment, as well as your powers and weaponry. With this in mind, we are going to look at 10 of the best mods currently available for Blades and Sorcery, ranked from our least to most favorite.

Keep in mind that all the VR-based mods that feature on this list are available via Nexus mods, so if you want to find more Blades and Sorcery mods that aren’t featured here, make sure to check out the Nexus mods Blades and Sorcery homepage.

Best Blade and Sorcery mods

Suit up and start blasting. Image via Johnny Johnny on Nexus Mods.

If superhero role-play is your thing, you should download this Iron Man Gauntlets mod for Blade and Sorcery. The mod allows you to shoot repulsor blasts from the iconic red and gold Iron Man gloves, but you can also fly, use a spike to stab enemies, and shoot using a glock and punch built into the gloves.

The controls for this mod are simple, too, so you don’t have to worry about it becoming overcomplicated as you enjoy flying around and shooting bad guys while pretending to be Iron Man. There are four modes for this mod—fly, pistol, spike, and repulsor—and six settings, those being Repulsor Build-Up Volume, Repulsor Blast Damage, Repulsor Blast Force, Repulsor Blast Damage, Repulsor Blast Volume and Max Thrust.

If you’re looking for an awesomely engaging Iron Man experience to enjoy while playing Blade and Sorcery, this is the mod for you.

Bring the lightning. Image via Awonya on Nexus Mods.

More of a Thor fan than an Iron Man stan? Then opt for this Thor’s Hammer mod instead. Available for the U8.3 version of the game, this mod lets you play the part of Thor with great detail.

Mjölnir returns to when you throw it by pressing the trigger on your VR controller and absorbing lighting to defeat enemies. You can also slam the hammer to the ground to send lightning outwards or call lightning from the sky to hit your enemies from above. You can even grab hold of the strap attached to the hammer’s handle. If you want to embrace your godlike thunder powers, then the Mjölnir mod is a must.

Slashing good fun. Image via Yuri-Johnny-Teflon on Nexus Mods.

Yep, we’re sticking with the superhero theme for this next mod. Next up is a mod that makes you feel like you’ve turned into the one and only Wolverine, thanks to the retractable claws.

The claws are easy to use alongside your VR controller, which is always a nice bonus. To retract and extend the claws, all you have to do is press the trigger on the controller. You also get two sets of claws for each hand, so press the trigger on each controller to either let your claws out or bring them back in. Once your claws are ready, all that is left to do is to get slicing and dicing, bub.

Get mythical with your weapons with this mod. Image via Sushin and Davi3684 on Nexus Mods.

If you want to get into the fantasy/mythical nature of the game, then the Mythical Weapon pack is a mod that you will want to try out.

The mod includes 20 mythical-style weapons with unique combat and visual effects, with three particular categories of weapons included in the mod: mind-controlling weapons, life-draining weapons, and elemental weapons.

We will look at more mods created by these particular users later on in the list, but the mythical pack is higher up in our ranking simply because there are fewer weapons to choose from. The magical effects of the weapons in the mythical pack are more advanced, though, featuring better balance and more complex abilities. For functional and fun mythical weapons to use in-game, opt for this mod.

Get gory, Minecraft style. Image via Max Hyper on Nexus Mods.

If you are a Minecraft fan thinking of trying out Blades and Sorcery, this next mod is a must-have. Even if you aren’t a huge Minecraft buff, there is still much to enjoy from this highly detailed and thoroughly entertaining mod.

The Mine and Sorcery mod has a range of well-made features, such as blocky caves to explore, Minecraft items to use—including TNT, and Redstone torches—and functional potions. Not only that, but you can also use Minecraft-style weapons, such as pickaxes—which can be used to climb walls— and a crossbow, which will shoot Minecraft arrow projectiles.

There are so many fun features in this mod, so install it to see what it would be like to commit heinous murders Minecraft-style.

There are more than 90 fantasy weapons to choose from with this mod. Image via Sushin and Davi3684 on Nexus Mods.

Created by the same two Nexus mod users that made the mythical pack, the Fantasy Megapack is another example of an incredibly well-made mod that has clearly had a lot of time and effort put into it.

This mod adds more than 90 fantasy weapons to the game, which all have functional, magic effects that can change combat, such as weapons that can change the weather. The weapons also have custom visual effects that can be transferred to enemies when you attack them with certain weapons.

The variety you get with this mod is sure to interest those who want to change up their Blades and Sorcery gameplay while maintaining the fantasy vibes.

Bone Holsters is a practical and useful mod for Blades and Sorcery. Image via mp3eus on Nexus Mods.

Next is a slightly older mod that is only compatible with the U7 version of the game, but it certainly deserves a place on our list due to how useful it is. The Bone Holsters mod is a complete overhaul of the weapon stowing system found in the game. The mod recreates the original stowing system with a physics-based system.

Bone Holsters affect weapons and armor alike. It is also named as such due to the physics element of the holsters being based on the bones of the player’s avatar. The mod also features new pieces of armor, eight armored waves, and a Bone Holster spell, which allows any grabbed items to attach to the player’s body when activated. The functionality of this mod makes it a must for Blade and Sorcery players.

Bloodborne fans can get closer than ever before to the weapons from the game with this mod. Image via Razorwire on Nexus Mods.

For Bloodborne fans, this next Blade and Sorcery mod is one you will want to run—not walk—to download. The mod includes a range of weapons from Bloodborne, such as the Whirligig Saw and the Beast Cutter.

One of the most notable weapons included in the mod is the Bloodletter, as it has a property that allows it to transform into its “true form.” This true form is stronger, but it will cost you 30% of your health as well as one HP point every 3 seconds.

This brutal yet balanced weapon is a great example of how the mod creators went above and beyond to bring the Bloodborne experience to Blade and Sorcery and create one of the best mods for the VR game.

Time to get medieval on your enemies. Image via Sushin on Nexus Mods.

Created by one of the Nexus users behind the fantasy and mythical weapons packs, the Medieval Megapack goes even further by offering more than 400 historically realistic weapons based on weapons from the Medieval period. Not only can you choose from this huge array of weapons, but NPC’s can also spawn in with them.

As well as melee weapons, this massive mod also features explosives, gadgets, firearms, tools, and foods, to name a few additional inclusions. The attention to detail and the sheer size of this mod are highly impressive, making this more than worthy of a download.

An epic mod of intergalactic proportions. Image via Kingo64 on Nexus Mods.

Last but certainly not least is a behemoth of a mod that is extremely impressive and hugely popular, with more than two million downloads, just over 600,000 unique downloads, and over four million views on Nexus mods.

The Outer Rim creates the ultimate Star Wars experience within Blades and Sorcery, with the mod being a total conversion of the original game. The amount of features included in this mod is staggering, with over 400 Star Wars items, such as weapons—like blasters and lightsabers— and armor, such as Stormtrooper armor.

The content in the mod doesn’t stop there, as you will also find custom NPCs, custom maps, general Star Wars universe items, AI waves, and various functionalities for weapons, such as different firing modes for blasters and interchangeable kyber crystals for lightsabers. There are also some cool optional features included, such as an optional player home add-on and a force-like gravity push ability.

You don’t need to be a Star Wars enthusiast to enjoy this mod, but if you are one, then this is a mod that you need to download right now.