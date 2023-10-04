How to play Forza Motorsport early using New Zealand trick

Eager gamers and moving to New Zealand for a few hours—name a more iconic duo. The New Zealand trick is such common knowledge by now that it’s become an official term. If you’re not caught up on the trends, don’t worry, we’ll fill you in. We’ll show you exactly how to play Forza Motorsport early by using the famous New Zealand trick.

Forza Motorsport’s official release date is Oct. 10, but there’s also an early access period that begins five days earlier, on Oct. 5. Early access is part of the Premium edition package, and can also be obtained via the Premium Add-Ons bundle. This bundle comes with all the benefits of the Premium edition at a fraction of the price and is mostly catered toward Xbox Game Pass subscribers who get the Standard edition of Forza Motorsport as part of their subscription (except Core members).

Xbox player benefits don’t end there. The so-called New Zealand trick that allows for playing games before their official launch in your region is extremely easy to pull off on Xbox consoles, not so much on PC and especially not on PlayStation in this case, as Forza Motorsport is exclusive to Xbox and PC.

What is the New Zealand trick?

The trick is only possible for releases like Forza Motorsport that don’t launch simultaneously across the globe, but have a release time unique for each region. Forza Motorsport will launch at 12am local time on Oct. 10, which of course means that some regions will start playing earlier than others due to time zones. The region that is always ahead of everyone else is New Zealand, and with a bit of trickery, that’s exactly where we’re going.

You can use the New Zealand trick for early access too if you really want to have the most time possible with Forza Motorsport. Early access launches at 12am on Oct. 5, so the instructions below apply just the same.

How to play Forza Motorsport early on Xbox using the New Zealand trick

Xbox players are living the life as far as the New Zealand trick is concerned. It is easy to pull off with simple settings adjustments. Here’s what you need to do:

Open Settings

Select System

Select Language & Location

Set your location to New Zealand

Restart your console

This is how the New Zealand trick is done on Xbox. Make sure to reset your region before Forza Motorsport launches in your actual time zone to avoid any possible complications.

How to play Forza Motorsport early on PC using the New Zealand trick

Playing Forza Motorsport early on PC with the New Zealand trick isn’t necessarily difficult, just a bit dubious. All you need to trick the system that you’re a Kiwi is a reliable VPN. If you can find one of those and set your location to New Zealand, your copy of the game will become active at 12am NZDT.

