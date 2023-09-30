When does Forza Motorsport release?

After years of waiting, the launch of Forza Motorsport feels a hair away, but there’s still a little bit of waiting left to do. The silver lining is that there is an early access period that can get you racing five days in advance. We’ll tell you just when the full Forza Motorsport release is and when you can play the game via early access.

Forza Motorsport is looking drop-dead gorgeous. Combined with the quality gameplay we’re used to with each Forza game, it’s understandable that racing fans can’t wait any longer for release day to finally arrive. The Forza Motorsport countdown is on, and we know exactly when it will end.

When does Forza Motorsport launch?

Forza Motorsport will release worldwide on Oct. 10. The exact time varies based on your region. It will always launch at 12am local time, but that obviously means that time zones that are ahead with their day-night cycle will get Forza Motorsport earlier than time zones that are behind. This release scheme makes the New Zealand trick possible (by adjusting your PC’s time zone) and you will be able to play Forza Motorsport earlier using it.

If you want to really give yourself an early start, then you might be interested in the Forza Motorsport early access, which begins five days earlier, on Oct. 5. All of the above information applies here as well. Early access will be open at 12am local time, and once again, you can use the New Zealand trick to play even earlier.

There is still enough time to get yourself the full early access experience, and we’ve explained how to do this in a dedicated Forza Motorsport early access guide.

