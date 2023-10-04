Forza Motorsport best cars for each racing class

Forza Motorsport boasts an incredible roster of over 500 cars for you to get behind the wheel of, but what are the best cars in the game?

Admittedly, it’s not an easy question to answer due to the variety available. All cars are split into different classes and are then available to race in different divisions, meaning each fits a specific purpose.

In Forza Motorsport, the ability to customize and build your car as you progress also means that the “worst” cars can be improved to a point where they are the best, which also means that your vehicle may end up changing class as you make improvements.

Regardless, the Forza Motorsport Performance Index remains in place, as it has done since Forza Motorsport 2, and we’ve used it to identify the five best cars in each class.

Best Class E cars in Forza Motorsport

Be a boy racer. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For affordability, the 1993 Renault Clio Williams is a recommended pickup as it only costs 26,000 credits, which you can quickly earn back by completing races, and provides plenty of room for improvement.

The 198 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback is also worth a look, with a solid speed rating of 3.0, but expect to see it struggle with low braking and handling.

Car Name Price PI Speed Braking Handling Acceleration 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo 67,000 298 1.6 1.2 1.3 2.3 1977 Holden Torana A9X 51,000 298 1.4 1.0 1.1 2.6 1993 Renault Clio Williams 26,000 298 1.2 1.6 1.8 1.8 1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback 59,000 297 3.0 1.0 1.0 2.3 1989 Toyota MR2 SC 38,000 296 1.9 1.5 1.7 1.9

Best Class D cars in Forza Motorsport

A Forza classic. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R is an affordable pick-up for 60,000 credits and boasts some well-rounded stats to boot, making it a decent choice if you’re venturing into any race with Class D restrictions.

Alternatively, the 1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo could be a decent choice, as this car has been a favorite amongst creators in previous Forza Motorsport games for custom car designs.

Car Name Price PI Speed Braking Handling Acceleration 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II 82,000 400 3.0 2.7 2.8 2.4 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R 60,000 399 3.3 1.9 2.2 2.6 1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo 66,000 398 3.7 1.8 2.2 2.8 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee 88,000 398 3.2 1.3 1.4 3.1 1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 75,000 398 1.6 2.1 1.9 2.7

Best Class C cars in Forza Motorsport

King of the streets. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For a Class C car, you can’t go wrong with any Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, which dominates the top-five rankings for Class C cars with three entries. Of them, the Evolution X GSR is the cheapest.

The 1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton boasts the best speed rating of the top-five but has the lowest in braking and handling, so it’s up to you whether you prioritize speed or control.

Car Name Price PI Speed Braking Handling Acceleration 1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton 91,000 499 4.8 2.1 2.3 3.3 2002 Chevrolet Camaro 35th Anniversary Super Sport 80,000 499 4.2 2.2 2.4 3.0 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR 82,000 496 2.7 2.6 2.7 3.1 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR 77,000 496 3.2 2.8 2.8 3.0 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR 73,000 496 3.0 2.8 2.8 3.2

Best Class B cars in Forza Motorsport

A surprise on the track. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The 2013 Audi RS 4 Avant is deceivably quick, can be picked up for a decent price, and is well-rounded, while the 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a go-to option if you’re looking for a rocket to overtake opponents with.

Take a look at the 2023 Lotus Emira too, which is a well-rounded car with a decent price tag, though any upgrades will immediately bump it into a Class A car.

Car Name Price PI Speed Braking Handling Acceleration 2023 Lotus Emira 113,000 600 4.6 3.7 3.7 3.7 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 103,000 599 6.0 2.7 3.3 3.6 1939 Auto Union Type D 241,000 598 6.2 2.4 2.9 4.9 1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage 163,000 595 3.9 2.8 2.8 4.4 2013 Audi RS 4 Avant 105,000 591 5.6 2.9 2.5 3.9

Best Class A cars in Forza Motorsport

I’m a 90’s baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The iconic 1993 Jaguar XJ220 should not be sniffed at, with exceptional speed and acceleration, while its braking and handling are decent enough to keep you in control behind the wheel.

Further classics can be found in the 1987 Ferrari F40 and the 1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport. The latter is incredibly fast but may be difficult to keep on the track.

Car Name Price PI Speed Braking Handling Acceleration 1993 Jaguar XJ220 154,000 700 7.0 3.6 3.8 5.5 1987 Ferrari F40 170,000 699 6.1 3.6 4.0 5.6 2015 Mazda Formula Mazda 267,000 699 2.4 5.8 6.2 4.1 2017 Mercedes-Benz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsports 267,000 698 3.2 5.1 5.2 4.3 1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport 171,000 697 7.6 3.2 3.2 4.7

Best Class S cars in Forza Motorsport

A pocket rocket. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Nothing beats getting behind the wheel of the 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8, which boasts a staggeringly high acceleration rating alongside decent braking and handling, while the 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1) is also a solid shout.

For the classics, look to the 1960’s to grab either the 1969 Lola #6 Sunoco T70 MkIIIB or the 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra, both of which can be picked up for an outlay of around 300,000 credits

Car Name Price PI Speed Braking Handling Acceleration 1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo 300,000 799 4.6 6.2 6.5 5.2 1969 Lola #6 Sunoco T70 MkIIIB 300,000 798 5.2 5.9 6.2 7.1 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1) 323,000 796 7.2 4.5 4.8 7.2 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8 327,000 794 3.7 5.4 5.2 7.8 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra 298,000 793 5.4 5.4 5.7 6.6

Best Class R cars in Forza Motorsport

A racing behemoth. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

At the top of the pile, the 2015 Radical RXC Turbo may not have the highest speed rating, but a strong performance when it comes to braking, handling, and acceleration makes it one of the best cars in the game—though it will cost you.

The 2021 Rimac Nevera is one of the fastest cars in Forza Motorsport, while the 2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro is a personal favorite that will see you cruise around the track in style.

Car Name Price PI Speed Braking Handling Acceleration 2015 Radical RXC Turbo 407,000 891 4.9 7.2 7.3 7.4 2021 Rimac Nevera 423,000 886 9.4 4.1 4.0 4.3 2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro 328,000 885 5.8 7.6 7.5 6.4 2021 Porsche Mission R 326,000 879 4.2 6.0 5.9 6.1 1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77 325,000 877 4.2 7.8 7.9 7.9

About the author