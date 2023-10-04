Forza Motorsport best cars for each racing class

Forza Motorsport boasts an incredible roster of over 500 cars for you to get behind the wheel of, but what are the best cars in the game?
Admittedly, it’s not an easy question to answer due to the variety available. All cars are split into different classes and are then available to race in different divisions, meaning each fits a specific purpose.
In Forza Motorsport, the ability to customize and build your car as you progress also means that the “worst” cars can be improved to a point where they are the best, which also means that your vehicle may end up changing class as you make improvements.
Regardless, the Forza Motorsport Performance Index remains in place, as it has done since Forza Motorsport 2, and we’ve used it to identify the five best cars in each class.
Best Class E cars in Forza Motorsport
For affordability, the 1993 Renault Clio Williams is a recommended pickup as it only costs 26,000 credits, which you can quickly earn back by completing races, and provides plenty of room for improvement.
The 198 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback is also worth a look, with a solid speed rating of 3.0, but expect to see it struggle with low braking and handling.
|Car Name
|Price
|PI
|Speed
|Braking
|Handling
|Acceleration
|1973 BMW 2002 Turbo
|67,000
|298
|1.6
|1.2
|1.3
|2.3
|1977 Holden Torana A9X
|51,000
|298
|1.4
|1.0
|1.1
|2.6
|1993 Renault Clio Williams
|26,000
|298
|1.2
|1.6
|1.8
|1.8
|1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback
|59,000
|297
|3.0
|1.0
|1.0
|2.3
|1989 Toyota MR2 SC
|38,000
|296
|1.9
|1.5
|1.7
|1.9
Best Class D cars in Forza Motorsport
The 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R is an affordable pick-up for 60,000 credits and boasts some well-rounded stats to boot, making it a decent choice if you’re venturing into any race with Class D restrictions.
Alternatively, the 1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo could be a decent choice, as this car has been a favorite amongst creators in previous Forza Motorsport games for custom car designs.
|Car Name
|Price
|PI
|Speed
|Braking
|Handling
|Acceleration
|1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
|82,000
|400
|3.0
|2.7
|2.8
|2.4
|2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
|60,000
|399
|3.3
|1.9
|2.2
|2.6
|1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo
|66,000
|398
|3.7
|1.8
|2.2
|2.8
|1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee
|88,000
|398
|3.2
|1.3
|1.4
|3.1
|1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16
|75,000
|398
|1.6
|2.1
|1.9
|2.7
Best Class C cars in Forza Motorsport
For a Class C car, you can’t go wrong with any Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, which dominates the top-five rankings for Class C cars with three entries. Of them, the Evolution X GSR is the cheapest.
The 1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton boasts the best speed rating of the top-five but has the lowest in braking and handling, so it’s up to you whether you prioritize speed or control.
|Car Name
|Price
|PI
|Speed
|Braking
|Handling
|Acceleration
|1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton
|91,000
|499
|4.8
|2.1
|2.3
|3.3
|2002 Chevrolet Camaro 35th Anniversary Super Sport
|80,000
|499
|4.2
|2.2
|2.4
|3.0
|1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR
|82,000
|496
|2.7
|2.6
|2.7
|3.1
|2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR
|77,000
|496
|3.2
|2.8
|2.8
|3.0
|2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR
|73,000
|496
|3.0
|2.8
|2.8
|3.2
Best Class B cars in Forza Motorsport
The 2013 Audi RS 4 Avant is deceivably quick, can be picked up for a decent price, and is well-rounded, while the 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a go-to option if you’re looking for a rocket to overtake opponents with.
Take a look at the 2023 Lotus Emira too, which is a well-rounded car with a decent price tag, though any upgrades will immediately bump it into a Class A car.
|Car Name
|Price
|PI
|Speed
|Braking
|Handling
|Acceleration
|2023 Lotus Emira
|113,000
|600
|4.6
|3.7
|3.7
|3.7
|2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
|103,000
|599
|6.0
|2.7
|3.3
|3.6
|1939 Auto Union Type D
|241,000
|598
|6.2
|2.4
|2.9
|4.9
|1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage
|163,000
|595
|3.9
|2.8
|2.8
|4.4
|2013 Audi RS 4 Avant
|105,000
|591
|5.6
|2.9
|2.5
|3.9
Best Class A cars in Forza Motorsport
The iconic 1993 Jaguar XJ220 should not be sniffed at, with exceptional speed and acceleration, while its braking and handling are decent enough to keep you in control behind the wheel.
Further classics can be found in the 1987 Ferrari F40 and the 1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport. The latter is incredibly fast but may be difficult to keep on the track.
|Car Name
|Price
|PI
|Speed
|Braking
|Handling
|Acceleration
|1993 Jaguar XJ220
|154,000
|700
|7.0
|3.6
|3.8
|5.5
|1987 Ferrari F40
|170,000
|699
|6.1
|3.6
|4.0
|5.6
|2015 Mazda Formula Mazda
|267,000
|699
|2.4
|5.8
|6.2
|4.1
|2017 Mercedes-Benz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsports
|267,000
|698
|3.2
|5.1
|5.2
|4.3
|1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport
|171,000
|697
|7.6
|3.2
|3.2
|4.7
Best Class S cars in Forza Motorsport
Nothing beats getting behind the wheel of the 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8, which boasts a staggeringly high acceleration rating alongside decent braking and handling, while the 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1) is also a solid shout.
For the classics, look to the 1960’s to grab either the 1969 Lola #6 Sunoco T70 MkIIIB or the 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra, both of which can be picked up for an outlay of around 300,000 credits
|Car Name
|Price
|PI
|Speed
|Braking
|Handling
|Acceleration
|1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo
|300,000
|799
|4.6
|6.2
|6.5
|5.2
|1969 Lola #6 Sunoco T70 MkIIIB
|300,000
|798
|5.2
|5.9
|6.2
|7.1
|1998 Nissan R390 (GT1)
|323,000
|796
|7.2
|4.5
|4.8
|7.2
|2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8
|327,000
|794
|3.7
|5.4
|5.2
|7.8
|1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra
|298,000
|793
|5.4
|5.4
|5.7
|6.6
Best Class R cars in Forza Motorsport
At the top of the pile, the 2015 Radical RXC Turbo may not have the highest speed rating, but a strong performance when it comes to braking, handling, and acceleration makes it one of the best cars in the game—though it will cost you.
The 2021 Rimac Nevera is one of the fastest cars in Forza Motorsport, while the 2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro is a personal favorite that will see you cruise around the track in style.
|Car Name
|Price
|PI
|Speed
|Braking
|Handling
|Acceleration
|2015 Radical RXC Turbo
|407,000
|891
|4.9
|7.2
|7.3
|7.4
|2021 Rimac Nevera
|423,000
|886
|9.4
|4.1
|4.0
|4.3
|2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro
|328,000
|885
|5.8
|7.6
|7.5
|6.4
|2021 Porsche Mission R
|326,000
|879
|4.2
|6.0
|5.9
|6.1
|1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77
|325,000
|877
|4.2
|7.8
|7.9
|7.9