Forza Motorsport best cars for each racing class

Great starting points for your garage.

Cars in Forza Motorsport race, with dirt kicked up into the air.
Image via Turn 10 Studios.

Forza Motorsport boasts an incredible roster of over 500 cars for you to get behind the wheel of, but what are the best cars in the game?

Admittedly, it’s not an easy question to answer due to the variety available. All cars are split into different classes and are then available to race in different divisions, meaning each fits a specific purpose.

In Forza Motorsportthe ability to customize and build your car as you progress also means that the “worst” cars can be improved to a point where they are the best, which also means that your vehicle may end up changing class as you make improvements.

Regardless, the Forza Motorsport Performance Index remains in place, as it has done since Forza Motorsport 2, and we’ve used it to identify the five best cars in each class.

Best Class E cars in Forza Motorsport

The 1993 Renault Clio Williams shown in a garage in Forza Motorsport.
Be a boy racer. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For affordability, the 1993 Renault Clio Williams is a recommended pickup as it only costs 26,000 credits, which you can quickly earn back by completing races, and provides plenty of room for improvement.

The 198 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback is also worth a look, with a solid speed rating of 3.0, but expect to see it struggle with low braking and handling.

Car NamePricePISpeedBrakingHandlingAcceleration
1973 BMW 2002 Turbo67,000 2981.61.21.32.3
1977 Holden Torana A9X51,0002981.41.01.12.6
1993 Renault Clio Williams26,0002981.21.61.81.8
1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback59,0002973.01.01.02.3
1989 Toyota MR2 SC38,0002961.91.51.71.9

Best Class D cars in Forza Motorsport

The 1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo in a garage in Forza Motorsport.
A Forza classic. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R is an affordable pick-up for 60,000 credits and boasts some well-rounded stats to boot, making it a decent choice if you’re venturing into any race with Class D restrictions.

Alternatively, the 1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo could be a decent choice, as this car has been a favorite amongst creators in previous Forza Motorsport games for custom car designs.

Car NamePricePISpeedBrakingHandlingAcceleration
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II82,0004003.02.72.82.4
2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R60,0003993.31.92.22.6
1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo66,0003983.71.82.22.8
1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee88,0003983.21.31.43.1
1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 1675,0003981.62.11.92.7
Best Class C cars in Forza Motorsport

A red Mitsubishi Evo in Forza Motorsport.
King of the streets. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For a Class C car, you can’t go wrong with any Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, which dominates the top-five rankings for Class C cars with three entries. Of them, the Evolution X GSR is the cheapest.

The 1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton boasts the best speed rating of the top-five but has the lowest in braking and handling, so it’s up to you whether you prioritize speed or control.

Car NamePricePISpeedBrakingHandlingAcceleration
1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton91,0004994.82.12.33.3
2002 Chevrolet Camaro 35th Anniversary Super Sport80,0004994.22.22.43.0
1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR82,0004962.72.62.73.1
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR77,0004963.22.82.83.0
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR73,0004963.02.82.83.2

Best Class B cars in Forza Motorsport

The 2013 Audi RS 4 Avant shown in a garage in Forza Motorsport.
A surprise on the track. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The 2013 Audi RS 4 Avant is deceivably quick, can be picked up for a decent price, and is well-rounded, while the 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a go-to option if you’re looking for a rocket to overtake opponents with.

Take a look at the 2023 Lotus Emira too, which is a well-rounded car with a decent price tag, though any upgrades will immediately bump it into a Class A car.

Car NamePricePISpeedBrakingHandlingAcceleration
2023 Lotus Emira113,0006004.63.73.73.7
2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06103,0005996.02.73.33.6
1939 Auto Union Type D241,0005986.22.42.94.9
1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage163,0005953.92.82.84.4
2013 Audi RS 4 Avant105,0005915.62.92.53.9
Best Class A cars in Forza Motorsport

A 1993 Jaguar XJ220 in Forza Motorsport.
I’m a 90’s baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The iconic 1993 Jaguar XJ220 should not be sniffed at, with exceptional speed and acceleration, while its braking and handling are decent enough to keep you in control behind the wheel.

Further classics can be found in the 1987 Ferrari F40 and the 1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport. The latter is incredibly fast but may be difficult to keep on the track.

Car NamePricePISpeedBrakingHandlingAcceleration
1993 Jaguar XJ220154,0007007.03.63.85.5
1987 Ferrari F40170,0006996.13.64.05.6
2015 Mazda Formula Mazda267,0006992.45.86.24.1
2017 Mercedes-Benz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsports267,0006983.25.15.24.3
1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport171,0006977.63.23.24.7

Best Class S cars in Forza Motorsport

The 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8 shown in a garage in Forza Motorsport.
A pocket rocket. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Nothing beats getting behind the wheel of the 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8, which boasts a staggeringly high acceleration rating alongside decent braking and handling, while the 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1) is also a solid shout.

For the classics, look to the 1960’s to grab either the 1969 Lola #6 Sunoco T70 MkIIIB or the 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra, both of which can be picked up for an outlay of around 300,000 credits

Car NamePricePISpeedBrakingHandlingAcceleration
1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo300,0007994.66.26.55.2
1969 Lola #6 Sunoco T70 MkIIIB300,0007985.25.96.27.1
1998 Nissan R390 (GT1)323,0007967.24.54.87.2
2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8327,0007943.75.45.27.8
1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra298,0007935.45.45.76.6

Best Class R cars in Forza Motorsport

The 2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro in a garage in Forza Motorsport.
A racing behemoth. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

At the top of the pile, the 2015 Radical RXC Turbo may not have the highest speed rating, but a strong performance when it comes to braking, handling, and acceleration makes it one of the best cars in the game—though it will cost you.

The 2021 Rimac Nevera is one of the fastest cars in Forza Motorsport, while the 2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro is a personal favorite that will see you cruise around the track in style.

Car NamePricePISpeedBrakingHandlingAcceleration
2015 Radical RXC Turbo407,0008914.97.27.37.4
2021 Rimac Nevera423,0008869.44.14.04.3
2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro328,0008855.87.67.56.4
2021 Porsche Mission R326,0008794.26.05.96.1
1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77325,0008774.27.87.97.9
