You can break into 100 Thieves’ new Fortnite game mode, Bank Heist, tomorrow

100 Thieves is launching Bank Heist, a game mode exclusively available in Fortnite, tomorrow, July 11 at 1pm CT, the organization announced today. You should be able to jump into this game mode by searching the community pages or by inputting the Island Code that will release whenever the game mode goes public.

100 Thieves first announced its Fortnite mode on July 6, explaining that it has been in development for over two months. As the ambiguous 100 Thieves-led FPS Project X is still an unknown amount of time away from potential release, Bank Heist will be the organization’s first foray into the game development sphere.

100 Thieves’ Fortnite mode is set to become available on July 11. Image via 100 Thieves

Bank Heist will be a three-vs-three team game that essentially functions as an attack-defense game mode. The attack-sided team will be tasked with breaking into the bank, bringing the payload to the helicopter, and finally making off with the money. Meanwhile, the defenders will need to stop the robbers from executing their plan. Defenders win by halting the attackers and running down the clock.

At the start of each game, you will get to select from four classes: Tank, Sniper, Grenadier, and Muscle. Each class has a specific loadout that you will begin the game with, tied to your preferred playstyle. If you prefer getting up close and personal and taking plenty of hits for your team, then definitely select the Tank class. Those more inclined to take shots from afar should pick up the Sniper class.

You can either play this community-made game mode with random groups or join as a six-stack if you want to square off against friends. Made with Unreal Engine Fortnite (UEFN), which has only recently been made available to the public, plenty of other community-made game modes have been released. Epic Games will likely partner with more organizations and creators looking to venture into the game development space.

