100 Thieves working on side game project in Fortnite engine alongside Project X development

While 100 Thieves’ ambitious first-person shooter title Project X is “still going on” with its development, the team is also working on a new title that fans will be able to get their hands on much sooner thanks to the new tools provided by Epic Games.

In a Project X update video posted today, 100T co-founder Nadeshot and chief product officer Pete Hawley spoke about their plans to use Unreal Engine Fortnite (UEFN) to develop a different game outside of Project X. UEFN is a free application provided by Epic that gives any user several Unreal Engine 5 tools combined with the Fortnite creative toolset and lets them publish a game or experience directly into Fortnite.

An update on @100T_ProjectX and announcing a new 100 Thieves video game project coming next week. 👀 pic.twitter.com/TUlxZIOSwv — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) July 6, 2023

The tools allow developers to release games in Fortnite in a matter of weeks, which is precisely what the team at 100 Thieves has done. Hawley explained that the team only started working on the game in late May and it’s set to release on July 11, less than two months later.

The game is described as a three-vs-three bank heist, consisting of three parts or objectives: get in the bank, steal the money, then get to the chopper and escape. Hawley also expressed hope that both future tools added to UEFN and the feedback the team gets from the 100T Fortnite game can contribute to the continued development of Project X. The game in Fortnite doesn’t have an official title yet, but a brief teaser at the end showed a few recognizable in-game Fortnite assets like the big vault door and Slap juice boxes.

The Project X team most recently showed off some of their early sandbox and first-person shooter gameplay concepts at GDC back in March.

