What is UEFN? Unreal Editor for Fortnite, explained

Unreal Editor for Fortnite, more commonly referred to as “UEFN,” is a unique game design tool catered to Fortnite players that allows for the development of games all within Fortnite. The tool integrates aspects of Unreal Engine into Fortnite, allowing players and creators to build worlds of their own directly inside the client.

UEFN, which is totally free for all Fortnite players, was launched earlier this year, and players have already begun to test the limits of the program. UEFN gives designers access to a wide array of tools and assets, including all of those that have been available throughout Fortnite’s history.

UEFN is most notable for its “live edit” feature, which allows creators to edit maps in real time while players test the maps out, even if they’re playing on console. This feature allows creators to work from the perspective of players and cater to their needs on an immediate basis.

Is UEFN available on PC and console?

Image via Epic Games

UEFN is a PC-only tool. Since it is closely reflective of an actual game development experience, it’s most efficiently optimized for PC usage and would likely struggle to perform in a console setting, where things are more optimized for gaming instead of developing.

UEFN was brought under a microscope on April 28 when it was announced that five of the most recognizable battle royale streamers of all time—Ninja, CouRage, TimTheTatman, SypherPK, and NICKMERCS—are building a new battle royale together using UEFN. Their game is currently titled Project V and does not have a release date at this time.

UEFN is currently available to all Fortnite players and can be downloaded from the Epic Games Store.