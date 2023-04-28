5 of the biggest streamers are partnering to introduce their own ‘battle royale’ in UEFN

Is this the next big thing in BR?

The next big entry in the battle royale genre could be coming from a group of top Twitch and YouTube streamers.

Project V, a battle royale built within Fortnite’s Unreal Editor for Fortnite or UEFN, is a passion project now in development from a streaming superstar team-up of Ninja, TimTheTatMan, CouRageJD, NICKMERCS, and SypherPK, the streamers announced today.

The next Battle Royale will be built by the players.



Coming 2024. pic.twitter.com/ZnV1fg25Ag — Project V (@ProjectV) April 28, 2023

“We’re a band of friends, gamers, and fellow content creators that are passionate about Battle Royales,” the group said in a statement on Project V’s site. “Since 2016, we’ve played every BR on the market, competed at the highest level, and collectively built an audience and community of over 140 million people. We know what makes a Battle Royale great.”

The group of streamers boast mammoth followings across social channels and have all found a ton of success in streaming battle royale games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone over the past few years.

“With the launch of Unreal Editor for Fortnite in March 2023, it sparked inspiration in all of us,” they said. “Immediately, we huddled together to brainstorm and all came to the same conclusion: let’s create our own Battle Royale with the power of UEFN.”

UEFN is a “PC application for designing, developing, and publishing games and experiences directly into Fortnite.” Within it, designers have already created unique games and modes like kart racers, first-person shooters, and everything in between.

“We’ll be taking our time to develop this game as features for UEFN become more powerful and flexible,” they said. “With custom weapons, a full scale map, fluid movement and unique mechanics in our sights, we have ambitious plans to build something really unique.”

There’s currently no timetable for Project V’s release, but the team behind it promises that the community will be involved in its development.

“While we can’t give away too many details about the game just yet, here’s what we can tell you: Project V will be a game that puts community feedback and features front and center,” they said. “We believe that our players should have a say in shaping the game they play.”