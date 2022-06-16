100 Thieves’ Project X will be a PC/console shooter built on Unreal Engine

Project X, the game project in very early stages of development at 100 Thieves, will be a shooter game developed in Unreal Engine 5 prioritized for PC and “most likely” releasing on consoles as well, as confirmed by 100T founder Nadeshot and project manager Pete Hawley.

After hinting at the genre during the announcement by saying he wanted to have input on the “headshot audio,” Nadeshot confirmed at the very end of the video that Project X is indeed a shooter.

To begin building a video game with our players, creators and community, we are going to need an incredible team.



With over 25 years in game development on titles like Burnout Paradise, Little Big Planet and Fable, we are excited to introduce Pete Hawley to Project X! pic.twitter.com/htIu6k04Ri — Project X (@100T_ProjectX) June 16, 2022

The reveal of the shooter genre isn’t a massive surprise considering the references to Halo 2 in the original project announcement and Nadeshot’s history competing in shooter titles, most notably Call of Duty. But the hiring of a game dev veteran like Hawley left a lot of room for potential genres considering the variety of titles he’s worked on, including Fable, Little Big Planet, and Killzone.

Hawley explained that Unreal Engine has become “the best in class” for everything needed in game development, particularly networking. During a Q&A session, the trio of Nadeshot, Hawley, and 100T president/COO John Robinson confirmed various other details of the game. Project X will reportedly be separate from the traditional 100T branding and it will be roughly two to three years before anything truly significant is shown to the public. They also confirmed that the game will not actually be called Project X.

Right now, the game doesn’t have any open job listings, but people interested in working on Project X can email their résumés or reels to 100T at [email protected] There is no active release date for Project X.