Wonder Woman skin now available in Fortnite Item Shop | Dot Esports

The Justice League continues to grow within Fortnite.

One of DC’s most well-known superheroes, Wonder Woman, joined the game today. Available right now in the Fortnite Item Shop, the Wonder Woman outfit and the accompanying bundle are available to purchase. The bundle includes a glider, back bling, loading screen, and harvesting tool, as well as her outfit.

The fierce Amazonian warrior herself has arrived.



Grab @DCComics Wonder Woman Outfit now! pic.twitter.com/wirtQOO8uI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 20, 2021

The Wonder Woman outfit includes a unique emote that players will receive upon purchase. The harvesting tool in this bundle is Athena’s Battleaxe and the glider are the Golden Eagle Wings.

Purchasing the bundle will cost 2,400 V-Bucks, which is substantially cheaper than the 3,600 to purchase all the items separately. This deal will also include a loading screen themed after the Amazonian and a cape backbling. Wonder Woman’s outfit also boasts an alternative appearance in which Wonder Woman dons extra armor plating.

While the items have entered the store for the first time today, keen players were able to earn the skin early for themselves by participating and winning in the Wonder Woman Cup. The DC character joins two other comic-book alumni who joined Fortnite this month: fellow Justice League member Superman and The Suicide Squad‘s Bloodsport.

Don’t miss your opportunity to add Wonder Woman to your collection. Once the current deal expires, it is not clear when it will return.