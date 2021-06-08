How to unlock the Superman Skin in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 7 | Dot Esports

Fortnite Chapter 2, season 7’s battle pass trailer gave fans a look at some of the exciting additions coming to the game in the season. One of the standouts was none other than Superman himself who appeared in both the story and battle pass trailers.

Fortnite has a history of collaborating with DC, most recently the Zero Point comics that the two franchises collaborated on, but the caped crusader has yet to grace the game until this point.

Fans getting into the game who are looking to add the Man of Steel skin to their collection will need to know a few things before getting too excited.

How to get the Superman skin in Fortnite

Right now it isn’t possible to unlock the Superman skin that was showcased in the season’s reveal.

SUPERMAN IN-GAME SHOWCASE pic.twitter.com/yuqKg9zSai — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 8, 2021

According to the battle pass screen in the in-game store, Superman will be made available in 65 days. That means that players will have to wait until August 12 to get their hands on this new look.

While it appears you will need the battle pass to acquire this skin, it looks like there will be special quests to complete in order to unlock the skin for yourself.

There will also be different styles for the skin released including his Clark kent suit and glasses look, and a Shadow Superman style with his signature outfit taking recolored to black. Along with the character skin, there is also a cape glider, daily planet back bling, harvesting tool, and loading screen all themed around the Man of Steel.

In the meantime, there are plenty of new items to test out and unlock as you progress through the battle pass and collect enough crowns to score the skin when it becomes available.