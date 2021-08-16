How to get a Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Win one before it goes to the item shop.

Wonder Woman is the latest of the DC superheroes to make their way to the Fortnite universe, and players will get their first opportunity to earn her outfit on Wednesday.

Epic Games is hosting a Wonder Woman Cup to give players a chance to unlock a Wonder Woman outfit and Diana’s Mantle Back Bling prior to the cosmetics entering the item shop.

The Wonder Woman Cup will be a duos tournament formatted to have players complete 10 matches in a three hour span to get as many points as possible. Points for the event will primarily be based off of placement. But eliminations will be worth one point each.

Prizing for the event will go to players who earn at least eight points in competition that spans seven different regions, but if you want to get your hands on that Wonder Woman skin, you’ll have to achieve a certain placement in your region.

Europe and NA East will reward the most players with a skin. Europe will give the Wonder Woman Skin to the top 2,500 players in the event, and NA East will have 1,250 players get it.

Here is a list of placements required to earn a Wonder Woman skin in each region:

Europe 1-2,500

NA East 1-1,250

NA West 1-500

Brazil 1-1,000

Asia 1-250

Oceania 1-250

Middle East 1-250

If you fail to place in the Wonder Woman Cup, you’ll still be able to get your Wonder Woman skin, but you’ll have to wait a little bit. The outfit will become available on the Fortnite item shop on Aug. 19 at 7pm CT. Her set includes a Golden Eagle Wings Glider, Athena’s Battleaxe, and two variations of Diana’s Mantle Back Bling.