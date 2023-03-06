Where to place recruitment posters in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter four, season one is nearing its end, and most players are currently busy keeping up with all the leaks and teasers. There’s still plenty to do though, with a new quest requiring players to place recruitment posters on the island.

Epic Games doesn’t hold back on content just because a season is about to wrap up, however, and there’s still lots to do in Fortnite, including Cipher Quests. A new one recently became available and it requires players to place four recruitment posters, and we know where you need to place them.

Where do you place recruitment posters in Fortnite

Players can place recruitment posters in Fortnite at the following locations to complete the Cipher Quest.

Lonely Labs

Anvil Square

Shattered Slabs

Faulty Splits

Screengrab via Epic Games

Once you’re at these locations, you’ll need to look out for square holograms. Interact with them to place a recruitment poster to finish the challenge and earn 10,000 XP.

The disclosed locations were a part of the prior Cipher Quests that players had to complete until today. This challenge is likely to be one of the last Cipher Quest that will become available until the season ends since some of the posters that players place will also read: “We will see you soon.”

Fortnite Chapter four, season two is expected to start on March 9, and the Cipher Quests might continue then. If you’re done with the Cipher Quests, there will still be plenty of daily and weekly to complete. Players who still haven’t maxed out their battle pass still have the remaining time to complete the quests and squeeze in the last remaining rewards.