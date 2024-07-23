Where to get Underbarrel mods in Fortnite

The Underbarrel in Fortnite is one of the mod categories that drastically improve your weapon’s performance in decimating your enemies.

Fortnite introduced weapon mods in Chapter Five and added a new dimension to the existing weapon where you can personalize your firearms to your needs. In one of the week nine challenges, you will need to deal damage to enemies while using weapons with the Underbarrel mod. If you’re confused about the mod, we’ve got you covered.

Here is everything you need to know about getting your hands on weapons with the Underbarrel mod in Fortnite.

Underbarrel mod locations in Fortnite

Here is where you find the bunkers. Remix by Dot Esports

To get an Underbarrel mod in Fortnite, you must visit any of the bunkers on the map, which have the Mod Benches allowing you to mod your weapons. These bunkers only open when the storm circle has formed three times in the match, and you can track it by opening your minimap.

After the third storm circle has formed, you’ll hear a siren in the bunker and it should open, giving you access to high-quality loot and, of course, the Mod Bench. Remember that many players also camp in the bunkers, so make sure you scout the area before entering. If you find someone inside, you can use the Magneto Powers to shoot the ball and clear it quickly.

Get mods and improve your weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four kinds of mod categories while using the Mod Bench, which are different in each gun, and you can choose the Underbarrel type to find these four attachments given below:

Vertical Foregrip: Improves ADS recoil and spread.

Improves ADS recoil and spread. Angled Foregrip: Reduces ADS time.

Reduces ADS time. Laser: Increases hipfire accuracy.

Increases hipfire accuracy. Speedgrip: Increases movement speed while aiming.

You can upgrade your weapon by applying any of the above mods to your gun by spending 75 gold per attachment. After that, go out there and damage players to finish the quest. If you find a sniper inside the bunker, we recommend using it, as it keeps you away from danger and increases your chances of completing the challenge in that game.

If you don’t want to do it the traditional way, you can pick up rare or higher rarity weapons and inspect them by pressing V in your inventory to see if they already have any of the above-stated attachments. If it does, you can use it to damage enemies without visiting the bunkers and finish the challenge to earn experience points.

