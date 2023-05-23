Where to find the Spider-Verse Web Shooters in Fortnite

May 23’s Fortnite update marks the return of the much-adored Spider-Man and his popular, sticky Web-Shooters to the ever-evolving battle royale title. This is all thanks to Epic Games’ latest collaboration with the highly awaited Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie, scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

This time, instead of Peter Parker, his successors Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara) take over the loopers’ island, following a week of in-game hype.

Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters, first launched in Fortnite’s Chapter Three, have been renamed to Spider-Verse Web-Shooters and tuned to reflect Miles Morales’ quirky style. Despite the rework, Miles’ mythic Web-Shooters will not feel unfamiliar, if you wielded these weapons in Chapter Three.

You can now grab the Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 outfits and other fitted accessories from the Item Shop, as well as participate in exciting quests, one of which rewards an exclusive Lobby Track!

Now that you’re ready to swing across Fortnite as Miles or Miguel, here’s where you can find those Web-Shooters.

How to get the Spider-Verse Web-Shooters in Fortnite’s Chapter Four, Season Two?

It’s Miles!! And he brought… a friend?



Spider-Senses say you’ll want to stick around for tomorrow’s update! pic.twitter.com/O8vMSTipg3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 22, 2023

Locating Spider-Verse Web-Shooters in Fortnite’s newest update is not much of a headache: you’ll find them lying on the ground scattered across the map. Once you drop onto the island, search around you extensively to find a Web-Shooter.

Of course, you may have to hunt for a while before you run into a Web-Shooter; you may even get lucky and bump into one early on in the match. Alternatively, you can also exchange gold bars for a web shooter: you’ll need to talk to Spider-Gwen, who can be found in Slappy Shores.

Don’t forget to keep Spider-Verse Web-Shooters within reach, as you’ll require the mythic weapon to complete a special Week 11 quest and earn an exclusive reward in Fortnite.

While most of the Week 11 quests in Fortnite Battle Royale will offer you XP to complete the Chapter 4 season 2 Battle Pass, one of them will get you the Silk & Cologne (EI8HT version) Lobby Track, a rendition of a song from the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film.

Back in Fortnite’s Chapter Three, players could get Spider-Man Web-Shooters by interacting with Spider-Man-themed backpacks, which were webbed to walls. There was a 90 percent chance of revealing the mythic item upon interacting with the backpack.

So, you can expect the experience of collecting the newly launched Spider-Verse Web-Shooters to be the same. That being said, we’ll update this article with the possible web shooter locations soon to reflect the exact process in Chapter Four, Season Two.

