Fortnite and Miles Morales’s event confirmed sooner than expected

There has been a lot of build-up in Fortnite over the last week as players have been tasked with putting up flyers around the island hoping to find Brooklyn’s only Spider-Man, Miles Morales. Now it seems he’s been found, with the official Fortnite Twitter account confirming that the Miles Morales Spider-Man event is expected to begin tomorrow, May 23.

This is clearly marketing ahead of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie that hits theaters just over a week from tomorrow. In the 12-second trailer, players can see Miles break out of a skyscraper in Fortnite‘s Mega City before Spider-Man 2099 can be seen peering down ominously at him from the window.

It’s Miles!! And he brought… a friend?



Spider-Senses say you’ll want to stick around for tomorrow’s update! pic.twitter.com/O8vMSTipg3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 22, 2023

This follows the themes of the movie, with trailers showing that Miles is on the run from Spider-Man 2099 while also trying to save his family. When both these characters enter the Item Shop tomorrow, they’ll also be joined by a Miles Morales version of the Mythic Web-Shooters, according to various dataminers in the last week.

There will also likely be quests that players can do to earn free cosmetics and experience since it’s standard with these kinds of events. That being said, it could just as easily be integrated into the weekly quests like the Attack on Titan crossover, which saw players searching specific chests and attacking Titan cutouts with the ODM Gear.

The hotfix update will likely release the content around 8am CT, the standard time updates come to the game. This event will at least carry on through the next update on May 30, but may even go longer with the movie releasing on June 2.

