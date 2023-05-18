Roots are appearing in Fortnite’s fissures ahead of Chapter 4, season 3

It seems some seeds for the upcoming season are beginning to sprout.

It appears Epic Games has released its first official teaser for Chapter Four, season three in Fortnite.

Since its March 10 release, season two of Chapter Four appears to have lived up to the billing thus far. With a unique theme revolving around both cyberpunk and traditional Japan, the current season has not only delivered plenty of new gameplay content for players to engage with during its run but also kept up the title’s industry-leading momentum in the high-profile collab department.

But making plenty of noise as well in recent weeks has been Fortnite’s notoriously spot-on leaker community regarding what’s coming next—which now appears to be rapidly approaching.

Since May 17, it seems plenty of players are noticing that roots are starting to pop out of the cracks that have been quietly added throughout the map in season two. While this development doesn’t sound all that alarming at first glance, it does seem to confirm a rumor from leakers that the Chapter Four, season three map will feature a new jungle biome as part of its rumored tropical theme.

According to several tweets from data miner Wenso throughout April and May, related files that have been found in the game include stuff for new palm trees, roots, rocks, leaves, moss, cacti, and mud that could hinder movement.

Everything we know about the Season 3 Jungle/Tropical biome:



– Will have new Palm Trees

– Will have new Volcanic/Jungle rocks, some of will be indestructible (via: @HYPEX and @Sharp_3D)

– Will include new gameplay related mud, which might slow you down while in it#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/jABySYwfcT — Wenso (@Wensoing) April 22, 2023

Considering Chapter Four, season three will be taking the reins of the Fortnite content calendar through the summer, expect the teaser trail for the upcoming content to only heat up from here.

