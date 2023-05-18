How to unlock all Ranked rewards in Fortnite

The new Ranked mode has officially arrived on Fortnite servers, ushering in a new era of competitive play that’s drastically different from the now-removed Arena playlist.

Players can now progress up two separate ranks: one for Battle Royale and for Zero Build. As of the May 17, 2023 launch of Ranked, competitive Fortnite players will be able to play Solos, Duos, or Squads in Battle Royale, or Duos in Zero Build. Once players get a starting rank during season zero, they can rank up all the way from Bronze to Unreal, with Unreal players claiming spots on a global leaderboard.

The more you rank up, the more tournaments you will unlock. On the Compete page, you can see various tournaments you can sign up for, as well as rank requirements for each.

You can also earn various rewards by playing Ranked, however earning them isn’t accomplished by simply playing matches and ranking up. Here’s how.

How do you earn rewards in Fortnite Ranked mode?

Ranked rewards in Fortnite are earned by competing Ranked Urgent Quests, which a player receives when they get on the Battle Bus in a ranked match. These quests include reaching a certain placement, outlasting a certain amount of opponents, using specific weapons to get kills, and more.

By completing certain amounts of Ranked Urgent Quests, players will unlock new tiers on the Ranked Quests tab and a new reward.

All Fortnite Ranked rewards for Season Zero

Image grabbed from Epic Games

The Season Zero Ranked rewards are:

Get In The Ring loading screen (complete five Ranked Urgent Quests)

Trophy lift banner icon (complete 10 Ranked Urgent Quests)

GG Gnarly emoticon (complete 15 Ranked Urgent Quests)

Purrpendicular spray (complete 20 Ranked Urgent Quests)

Skull heart banner icon (complete 25 Ranked Urgent Quests)

GG Gleam emoticon (complete 30 Ranked Urgent Quests)

Shark Surfers spray (complete 35 Ranked Urgent Quests)

Rocket banner icon (complete 40 Ranked Urgent Quests)

Knuckles Up emoticon (complete 45 Ranked Urgent Quests)

Quad Squad spray (complete 50 Ranked Urgent Quests)

Burn Bright emote (unlock all previous Ranked rewards)

The Burn Bright emote will also display your current rank when used.

