When does Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2 end?

Fortnite seasons come and go quite fast these days. Each season and chapter introduce lots of new content, ranging from collaborations to various challenges.

Considering Fortnite’s theme always changes, players get to fill their cosmetics collection with all types of skins, as they try to keep up with the story. Despite saving the Fortnite world every season, fans always end up in the middle of trouble.

Fortnite Chapter four, season two started on March 10, and it’s only natural for players to wonder when it would end to calculate how many days they might have to max out their battle passes.

When will Fortnite Chapter four, season two end?

While the exact date for the end of Fortnite Chapter four, season two hasn’t been confirmed by Epic Games, it’s likely to end in June 2023.

Almost all the most recent Fortnite seasons lasted around for three months, which would put the end date of Chapter four, season two at the beginning of summer. The date also lines up with the seasonal changes that Epic likes to introduce.

According to a leak from dataminer iFireMonkey, the season could end on June 4. The actual end date, however, might be sooner or later.

For the summer period, the developer often introduces events and cosmetics that revolve around thematic elements. Some of these cosmetics can even be exclusive, and they would likely surface via leaks before the arrival of Chapter four, season three.

There have been seasons in the past where Epic had to prolong a season’s duration, and if that happens to be the case the developer is likely to make an announcement through its social media channels.