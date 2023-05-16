When does the Fortnite Find the Force event end? End date and time

As one of the biggest entertainment franchises of all time, it only makes sense that Star Wars would eventually get a full event in Fortnite. As part of the Find the Force event, players will train with Jedi or Sith and complete quests to raise their Galactic Reputation. However, like all other Fortnite events it will eventually end, taking the opportunity to earn the rewards with it.

Here’s all the information you need to know about when the Fortnite Find the Force event will end, including the exact date and time it will go offline.

When will the Find the Force event end in Fortnite?

The Find the Force event in Fortnite will officially end on May 23 at 8 am CT, three weeks after the event began. This gives players a couple of weeks more that they can explore the island and learn Force powers from some of the best. With over a week to go, there may still be some surprises left to come.

Make sure that you raise your Galactic reputation before the event ends so that you can get all of the cosmetic and experience rewards before the conclusion. It does cost 1,000 V-Bucks to get the premium track of rewards, but you’ll get at least two skins that you would otherwise not have received. One of these includes the premium Darth Maul to unlock, arguably one of the coolest-looking Star Wars skins.

As with most events in the game, Find the Force is sure to be followed up by something just as impressive later down the line. Make sure to complete the event quest as they appear if you want to make sure you get the most out of the Find the Force event.

