Fortnite Chapter Three, season one is now live, and this new update has introduced a ton of content to the game. There have been some drastic changes along with the usual introduction of new skins and items.

One of the new weapons introduced in this update is the mythic Spider-Man Web-Shooters. These are themed after the popular Marvel character and can be used to traverse the map quickly.

At the moment you’re not going to find these in-game. But once they are added, using them is extremely simple.

How to use the Web-Shooters in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

Right now, there is no way to get Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters in-game, however, they will be made available again in the coming weeks. Once they’re introduced you’ll likely need to defeat a boss to get them or trade with an NPC.

At the launch of Fortnite Chapter Three, this weapon was active in Arena for a limited time before being disabled. It could be found in Greasy Grove by trading 400 gold to an NPC in the Taco Restaurant. This could be one of the ways it will be implemented when it launches in the future.

Once you’ve got the Mythic Spider-Man Web-Shooters, using them is very simple. All you’ll need to do is aim at an object or structure and fire away. This will send you flying towards the target in a swinging motion allowing you to travel fast and effectively. You’ll want to hold the fire button until you’ve got the momentum you’re after and let go to break the web.

You can use the Web-Shooters for other purposes, like towing yourself behind moving objects. While they do have unlimited ammo, you’ll need to take a break as they cool down after stringing together a handful of swings.