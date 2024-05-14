Where are the Sports Cars in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2?

Fortnite’s Greek mythology-themed Chapter Five, season two has almost reached its end, and players have received bonus challenges to get that final push for your battle pass.

The Dummy’s Joyride quests in Fortnite can give that extra XP, but they require a sports car to complete them. These Whiplash cars are the fastest in the game, and they can be fantastic tools for mobility and making rotations to safe zones. These sports cars are scattered all over the map, though, and it can be challenging to find consistent places to find them and complete the quests.

Here’s everything about the sports cars in Fortnite and how you can use them to complete your quests quickly.

All sports cars locations in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two

Fuel your sports cars and go amok. Remix by Dot Esports

As shown by the Fortnite map above, your best bet is to find places like Gas Stations and specific residential points of interest, such as Reckless Railways, which has the highest number of Sports Cars. Other places on the periphery also have one or two sports cars, but they are tricky and sometimes spawn other vehicles unsuitable for completing the Joyride quests.

Once you get hold of a vehicle, you can jump into a sports car and travel 70 meters before landing. Then, you can deliver a car to Dummy and complete your Joyride quests. Each of the challenges has about 10,000 XP points, which, coupled with Fortnite’s supercharged week, should help you in your grind.

If you have any Rocket League skins equipped in your locker under the cars, you can experience driving them after entering the sports car and watch it get transformed into your customized racing car. To equip the car skins, head to your locker and equip it to have that racing experience in Fortnite. Do keep in mind that other players can’t see this change, and it’s a purely visual change.

