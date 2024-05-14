How to deliver a car to Dummy in Fortnite

While Dummy has been a part of the Fortnite database since 2020, it wasn’t until recently that he was added as an NPC in Chapter Five, season two.

When Fortnite Chapter Five, season two first dropped, the map was full of characters from Greek history, as well as a few loose ends here and there to contribute to Midas‘ return. Then, everything changed when The Last Airbender collab dropped. Temples spawned out of nowhere, and you could trade your hard-earned gold bars in exchange for Aang, Toph, and Katara’s goodies.

After that, we received a second wave of NPCs, which included Peely and Dummy. It’s hard to miss a human-sized banana dancing on a tent near Restored Reels, but Dummy? Well, that’s another question. In this guide, I’ll show you where to find Dummy in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, and how you can deliver a car to him to complete this Dummy’s Joyride quest.

Fortnite: Dummy’s location in Chapter Five, season two

Piney Pumps. Ever heard of it? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Dummy in Piney Pumps, a gas station located southwest of Lavish Lair in Fortnite. Look for a yellowish-orange, mouthless guy. He usually walks in a circle inside the station and steps out into the road every now and then. Once you find him, speak with him inside the gas station to add him to your NPC log in Fortnite.

Piney Pumps is actually at the center of what we think is the best loot path for Fortnite Chapter five, season two. You might want to check it out before the season ends.

How to deliver a Sports Car to Dummy in Fortnite

Two Sports Cars just for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To deliver a Sports Car to Dummy in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, grab a Sports Car at any gas station or named location and bring it to Dummy. Any Sports Car from the map will do, but there’s a way to knock out this quest super fast.

The fastest way to deliver a Sports Car to Dummy in Fortnite is to land at Piney Pumps from the beginning of the game, grab one of the Sports Cars already parked outside the station, and drive it near him to complete this quest from the Dummy’s Joyride questline. Yes, we’re bringing Dummy his own Sports Car, but he doesn’t seem to mind.

Since you already have a Sports Car to drive around, why not try to knock out some of the other quests too, like destroying objects or driving for 3,000 meters?

