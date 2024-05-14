You wouldn’t expect a game about survival of the fittest to ask you to drive your Sports Car into the sunset, but that’s exactly what Fortnite is doing.

Recommended Videos

One of Fortnite‘s Joyride Quests requires you to leap a Sports Car and cover 70 meters in the air before landing. While Fortnite‘s gameplay isn’t rocket science, tackling quests with peculiar instructions like this can be a real head-scratcher. It’s not about lacking skill, but more about decoding what the game actually wants from you.

Let’s be real, if you weren’t racing against the clock to finish all quests and level up enough for the battle pass before season two wraps, you’d likely throw in the towel. But, alas, you’re in need of that EXP. In this guide, I’ll show you how to jump a Sports Car and travel 70 meters before landing in Fortnite.

How to jump a Sports Car and travel 70 meters before landing in Fortnite

To complete this quest from Fortnite‘s Dummy Joyride, grab a Sports Car and jump off a high cliff. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how you can find a sports car and some high cliff suggestions from the current map.

Where to get a Sports Car

My fast, red car. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Sports Cars on the side of most roads or Gas Stations in Fortnite. The fastest way to get a Sports Car is to land at a named location with a road, like Pleasant Piazza, Restored Reels, or Classy Courts, and look for a Sports Car parked on the street. If you feel confident in your knowledge of all the Gas Station locations, each one is bound to have at least one Sports Car.

How to travel 70 meters before landing

Tallest cliff on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This second part can be a bit confusing. The word landing is usually tied to the bus landing at the beginning of the game, which might lead you to think you need to grab a Sports Car mid-air. This is not the case.

What you actually need to do is drive your Sports Car into a cliff and travel for 70 meters before the car lands. The best place to do this is by the snowy mountains east of the map, especially south of Grand Glacier. Alternatively, you could try driving off of the huge cliff southeast of the map, where Mount Olympus is. Everywhere else on the map is pretty flat, but I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of completing this quest in any other location, as long as you’re fast enough.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more