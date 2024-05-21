When is the next Fortnite update?

A new Fortnite update means exciting changes are coming to the island, new weapons and items will be available for use in games, and more cosmetics will be in the Item Shop to pick up. Here’s everything you need to know about the next Fortnite update.

Recommended Videos

What is the next Fortnite update’s release date?

The weather is slightly sandy. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Fortnite on Twitter/X

Chapter Five, season two brought us plenty of fun content, from Greek Gods to collaborations with Avatar: The Last Airbender and Star Wars. But the show must go on and the next major Fortnite update is the launch of Chapter Five, season three, titled Wrecked, on May 24.

As with any new season, you can expect to see major changes to the island, a new battle pass, and more. Chapter Five, season three is themed around a Mad Max-like wasteland caused by a sandstorm at the end of season two. Not much is officially confirmed yet, but there are quite a few rumors regarding the season, from nitro-themed skins to monster trucks and an apocalyptic design for the Battle Bus.

One of the biggest official announcements for Fortnite Chapter Five, season three so far is a collaboration with Fallout. Fallout recently aired its incredibly successful TV series, and considering the theme of the upcoming Fortnite season, the two are a match made in heaven. We don’t know what to expect from the crossover, but it’d be great to see wearable power armor, new quests, and even some Vault Boy cosmetics.

There are also rumors of multiple Marvel collaborations throughout the Wrecked season eventually leading to Chapter Five, season four, which seems to be focused entirely on Marvel, according to a leaked roadmap. Needless to say, it’s an exciting time to jump back into Fortnite and see what’s in store in every sense of that word.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more