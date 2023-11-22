When does Omni-Man come to Fortnite?

Invincible’s Omni-Man is making waves in the gaming world, first stepping into Mortal Kombat 1 in November 2023. Now he’s flying int othe world of Fortnite too.

Though Invincible’s second season might have taken longer to release than fans had originally anticipated, it’s finally here, and to build hype the series is going all out with various collaborations, including Fortnite. Omni-Man couldn’t have picked a better time to bless Fortnite with his presence either, since the famed battle royale is relieving its glory days with Fortnite OG and a sharp spike in returning players.

Omni-Man’s Fortnite release will be on Nov. 24, 2023. Based on other Fortnite leaks, Invincible himself and Atom Eve will also come to Fortnite with Omni-Man.

SOURCES: The Invincible X Fortnite collaboration will be available on November 24 at 7pm ET 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tzzgomhqVH — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 21, 2023

More than a week after Omni-Man’s release, Fortnite will also have an end-of-the-season event that will feature an Eminem concert; the famous rapper is also expected to have his official skin debut around that time too.

How to get the Omni-Man skin in Fortnite

Though Omni-Man hasn’t arrived in Fortnite yet, I expect him to become available as a purchasable item shop skin, unless Epic decides to roll it out with a special event that comes with quests.

My assumption is based on the My Hero Academia x Fortnite collaboration, and if that serves as a baseline for the Invincible partnership, fans might also get to interact with iconic abilities from the animated series in the Fortnite map.

Considering Omni-Man is voiced by legendary J. K. Simmons in the animated Amazon Prime series, I would also love to hear some of his brilliance in the battle royale. Though most skins make it to the servers without any voice lines, there have been exceptions, like My Hero Academia’s Deku. His “Smash” sound effect was added recently, and Omni-Man might also receive the same treatment since he also has unforgettable lines.