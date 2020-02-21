Travis Scott cosmetic coming to Fortnite, according to dataminer

A cosmetic set featuring rapper Travis Scott will be added to Fortnite, according to dataminer Lucas7yoshi.

Lucas tweeted earlier today that a new set, titled “Travis Scott,” was added to the game’s files. They said that “exact details are not clear but its safe to say its probably a skin and some other stuff (as it is a set).”

Scott was a part of a remarkable stream in which Ninja, who was playing with Scott, recording artist Drake, and NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster, set the Twitch record for most concurrent viewers. The group played Fortnite before an audience of more than 600,000.

Fortnite launched the second season of its second chapter today. As is customary with new seasons, Epic changed several points of interest on the map, added new features, and revealed a Deadpool character skin.

The release date of the Scott set is unknown.