Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 map changes

Fortnite‘s latest update has brought more than its fair share of cosmetics to the game. For those that are less intent on their wardrobe, there’s also a host of changes to the map.

There are also new points of interest for players to explore. There’s always tons of easter eggs and interesting tidbits for players to explore and find, so be sure to check them out.

Related: All Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 leaked skins

An eagle’s eye perspective

Here’s a look at the map from a top-down view. Plan just when and where to eject from the bus.

New points of interest

A oil rig POI has also been added to the map #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/MSMwY7Kqaa February 20, 2020

The latest season introduces some scenic locations. There’s a building that looks like an embassy or headquarters of sorts. The new trailer shows it milling with uniformed soldiers and a helicopter landing on it, so it’s likely the main HQ for the main characters of season two.

There’s also a beach villa with a rocky outcropping in the shape of a shark’s head, a yacht basking in the moonligh, a helicopter landing pad that screams secret spy base, and an oil ring.

It certainly fits in with we’ve seen from the newly dropped trailer that confirmed fans’ suspicions of it being a spy-themed season. Aptly named “Top Secret”, there will certainly be secrets to find in the new POIs.