Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Launch trailer confirms spy theme, new skins, and more

Ahead of today’s update going live, Epic Games has released the launch trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 which confirms new details about the new series of content, including its new Spy Theme.

As well as teasing a bunch of new map changes across the world, we also got a look at some of the new skins and items that appear to be joining the game later today.

The biggest highlight from the small one minute trailer has to be at the end, when arguably the best skin of the season, a muscular spy cat with the cutest face imaginable, makes a daunting appearance to introduce the name of the season “Top Secret” for everyone watching.

We also got a look at some new and returning skins, including what appears to be new variants for characters like Peely who are rocking a dapper new suit now in the new season.

As for weapons and other major changes though, we are going to have to wait until the update goes live in a few hours to find out everything new that comes with season two, so be on the look out!