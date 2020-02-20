All Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 leaked skins

It had delays. It had pushbacks. But finally, season two of Fortnite‘s Chapter 2 has arrived.

With a new chapter comes brand new cosmetics. Here’s a comprehensive list of the new equipment from HYPEX.

Leaked Chapter 2 skins

Battlepass image again! pic.twitter.com/4wSjXBilOw — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

The new battle pass is here, and here’s the cool new image to promote it. It’s headlined by some of the latest skins of the new patch.

Most Leaked Skins InLobby!pic.twitter.com/jxID6KaUux — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

There’s a video showcasing some of the new skins in motion.

Everybody’s favorite R-rated joker makes an appearance in Fortnite! Oh, not the most recent one that hit a billion dollars, but Marvel’s fourth-wall-breaking superhero Deadpool.

All that glitters is not gold. These skins, however, are very glittery and very gold.

did i post this? pic.twitter.com/Ga4kbR6cw8 — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

Cat & Banana! pic.twitter.com/i7fV9srVAL — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

New Dog Style! pic.twitter.com/TOgyUJ3GW2 — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

Full Customization Skin!

Via me & @xkleinmikex pic.twitter.com/LcCObCkR5A — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

There’s a release of a new fully customizable skin. There are scarce details of how the item works, but it’s likely that purchasing this one equipment will allow you to change up your look and attire periodically. It might prove to be one of the best V-bang for your V-buck.

Every Customization of this skin! pic.twitter.com/SLojKNDJVh — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

Leaked Season 2 Umbrella

Season 2 Umbrella!

Via me & @xkleinmikex pic.twitter.com/DZKHWN1JIi — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

Need more motivation to get a Victory Royale? How about a stylish and luxurious black and gold umbrella?

Leaked Pickaxes

Tired of boring old pickaxes? Dual wield shiny new swords and cut down your enemies.

Leaked weapon wraps

Think Fortnite has too little color?

Leaked Back Bling

idk what this is too lol pic.twitter.com/HDEWyXQp4T — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

You are going to be looking at your back most of the time anyway, so why not make sure they look good with some brand new bling?

Leaked Gliders

F I S H

G L I D E R pic.twitter.com/xS1tpfCOLB — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

You know the famous saying: float like a fish, sting like an accidental fishbone in your throat.

Leaked emote icons

More Emote Icons! pic.twitter.com/I4vwPTkzyw — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

The new emote icons might be indications of brand new emotes to come. Fortnite‘s Emote Royal contest winners

Related: Fortnite is adding the ability to mute licensed emote music

Possible new vehicle

New Vehicle ?

Via me & @xkleinmikex pic.twitter.com/A71kH0HVQR — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

Is there a more direct way to get to your destination than launching a rocket with yourself on it? Probably not. Is it dangerous as hell? Probably yes. Is it going to be fun? A definite yes.

New consumable item

New Item! (works like the bush)

Via me & @xkleinmikex pic.twitter.com/aAwjIk5UhP — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

A new consumable item that functions like a bush. This new camouflage might work better in urban areas.