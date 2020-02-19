Fortnite is adding the ability to mute licensed emote music

Fortnite and funky dance emotes go hand in hand. It’s hard to think about a game of Fortnite without a dancing emote and the cool music that goes along with it.

Some of the music that goes with the game’s emotes is licensed, however, and could lead to problems for content creators who stream or record their gameplay. But not for long.

PC Players: In the 12.00 update, we've added the ability to mute Licensed Emote Audio. This option is available in the game's Audio settings. pic.twitter.com/UHGYAlXKgH — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 19, 2020

With tomorrow’s upcoming 12.00 update, Epic Games has added the ability to mute licensed emote audio. Streamers and content creators will no longer have to worry about their videos being muted or demonetized due to an emote’s song.

This option will be found first on PC in the audio section of the options. Players will have the option to let the music play, mute other players’ music, or mute all.

This will likely lead to awkward emote dance-offs without music playing, but that’s probably worth it for content creators who don’t want to deal with copyright strikes.

Fortnite Chapter Two, season two begins tomorrow, Feb. 20. New map changes, weapons, and more are expected to be added to the game and more emotes will join the fray, too.