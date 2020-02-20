How to unlock the Deadpool character skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is finally here, adding a bunch of new skins and cosmetics for players to unlock including a brand new exclusive Deadpool tie in skin which is… somewhere in the game’s files.

In fact, even though it has been heavily advertised with the new season launch, the skin is nowhere to be found at first glance. So where exactly is it?

Well, the short answer is. If you are playing the game during the first few weeks, it is not available to get quite yet. The character skin will be unlocked eventually through a series of weekly missions which you can find in the Deadpool secret bunker to the right of the main battle pass menu.

The skin, and the challenges, can only be completed when purchasing the Battle Pass, so you will need to sink some money into the game to eventually unlock it.

There is no telling how many weekly challenges you will need to complete to finally unlock the skin, as the first week’s worth of challenges only gives you a Deadpool Player Banner to equip, so have some patience and it’ll surely arrive… eventually.