Thousands of Fortnite Players Risk Bans with Crazy New XP Glitch for the Renegade Raider Skin

Thousands of Fortnite players are currently using an exploit in the game to break Epic Games’ policy and get the XP-locked Renegade Raider skin within a few seconds.

The glitch allows players to quickly earn millions of XP and unlock the Renegade Raider and other rewards without spending any V-Bucks. Players have discovered a custom map that rewards them with tons of free XP. After spending a couple of seconds in this specific custom map, you can load out of it and repeat this process a few times and gain the 4 million XP required for the Aerial Assault One, Aerial Assault Trooper, Renegade Raider, and the Raider’s Revenge. Those aren’t just a few levels.

According to Epic Games’ community rules, exploiting bugs and glitches in Fortnite is strictly prohibited. However, thousands of people have already used this exploit to cheat the system and get the Renegade Raider skin without any grinding. Epic Games would have to hand out thousands of bans or massive rollbacks to fix this problem.

Historically, when such a large number of people have used exploits like these, Epic Games hasn’t really given out severe bans or warnings to players. They usually get off with a slap on the wrist or a week-long ban. However, the creators of these stages and creators who promote them are usually hit with harder bans.

Some players have decided to use secondary accounts to avoid risking bans on their main profiles. Videos with thousands of views showcase the exploit, with players backing out of the game, claiming rewards, and repeating the process to unlock shop items at record speeds. The glitch also works across battle passes, helping players progress faster than ever before.

Furthermore, the current Battle Pass is already notoriously difficult to level for players, pushing even more players to turn toward the XP exploit.

It doesn’t help that the Renegade Raider skin is one of the game’s most iconic and coveted outfits. Previously, it was held only by OG players who spent time grinding for it. There’s already a massive ongoing debate on whether the skin should even get a rerun, with players calling for a boycott.

Epic Games has not yet commented on the issue, and it is unclear how long the glitch will remain active. Players eager to take advantage of the bug are acting quickly, as such exploits are typically patched swiftly.

For now, though, the Fortnite community is reveling in the chaos, with players unlocking some of the rarest skins in the game’s history, all without spending a dime.

