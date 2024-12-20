OG players rage against the return of Renegade Raider – but is it that bad?

Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper have returned to the Fortnite Item Shop to continue the Fortnite OG celebrations. While many in the community look forward to unlocking and purchasing the OG outfits, some players are unhappy that their once-rare skin is no longer exclusive. But were they ever really exclusive in the first place?

With Fortnite OG making its official comeback, the possibility of some ultra-rare OG skins soon became a reality, and this has caused some upset in the community. Most of the discussion surrounds Renegade Raider, despite Aerial Assault Trooper coming along for the ride. While this is probably down to the general preference for female skins, spare a thought for the often-ignored male counterpart.

OG cosmetics are making a return to Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortnite players who played the Battle Royale when it was first released, and made an effort to level up enough to purchase Renegade Raider in 2017, are now annoyed that their rare skin has apparently decreased in value. Back then, players had to reach level 20 before buying the skin from the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks. It wasn’t as easy to gain XP and level up in the old Fortnite Battle Royale, so those who managed it probably have a right to feel a little hard done by.

This season, the skins are available in basically the same way. Players have to gain hundreds of thousands of XP to unlock the OG cosmetics in the Item Shop before spending their V-Bucks on purchasing them. Renegade Raider requires 1.5 million XP alone.

Renegade Raider requires 1.5 million XP and 1,200 V-Bucks to unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the news that Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper have returned may sting OG players a little, Epic Games never stated that the skins wouldn’t return to Fortnite. Back in 2017, there was no Battle Pass and no real promise of exclusivity, bar a bit of vague small print calling the items ‘time-limited’. At no point was it stated that Renegade Raider was a one-time offer.

What would the problem be with her return anyway? Selling a Fortnite account is against terms of service, so having an inventory stocked with rare skins has no monetary value. Bragging rights is all it could be.

Let’s be honest, though, who has actually seen another player using Renegade Raider recently? It’s not like she, or Aerial Assault Trooper, are the most creative skins available, and they’re nobody’s go-to outfit when playing Fortnite these days. The most this rerelease will achieve is a brief period of a lobby full of Renegade Raiders and then we probably won’t see her again.

