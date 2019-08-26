Tfue, Cloakzy, and 72hrs qualify for Fortnite Champion Series Finals

Week two of the Fortnite Champion Series concluded yesterday and eight trios from each region have qualified for the Season X Finals. Trios from North America East and West, Europe, Brazil, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania have joined the teams from week one and are waiting for the next three weeks of competition to conclude to know their competitors in the Finals.

Pros Turner “Tfue” Tenney, Dennis “cloakzy” Lepore, and Thomas “72hrs” Mulligan qualified for the Finals during week two on the North America East server. The trio placed fifth with 98 points overall, taking home $3,600 to be split between the three of them. With that placement, they secure a spot in the FNCS Finals near the end of season X.

Malachi “Reverse2k” Greiner and Mason “symfuhnny” Lanier are among the other pros and streamers who qualified in week two. They formed a trio with Slackes and got one point more than Tfue’s trio, which boosted their prize money to $13,200.

Unlike the Fortnite World Cup, the Champion Series Finals will take place online and regionally. Players will only face competitors from their regions to try to become local champions, and there’s no global competition following it.

Here are the full leaderboards for week two of the Fortnite Champion Series.

North America East

Screengrab via Epic Games

North America West

Screengrab via Epic Games

Europe

Screengrab via Epic Games

Brazil

Screengrab via Epic Games

Middle East

Screengrab via Epic Games

Asia

Screengrab via Epic Games

Oceania

Screengrab via Epic Games

The weekly Fortnite Champion Series competitions are open to all players. You can qualify to play on the first day if you’re ranked in any Champion division in Arena and the other two players in your trio must also meet the same requirement.

There will be five weeks of open competition and those who fail to qualify during one of them will be unable to compete in the Finals.