Fortnite Champion Series week one scores and leaderboards

The first part of the Fortnite Champion Series Trios has concluded last weekend, and fans now know who are the first players to qualify for stage two of the championship.

This was the first week of five players will have in total to qualify for the next stage. All weeks give away cash prizes according to players’ standings, and players qualify regionally.

The first weekend had the Middle East server debuting in the game, which allowed players from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries to compete with low latency instead of trying to queue up in European servers. The other Fortnite World Cup regions have also participated in the tournament, with North America still split into East and West, and the return of Europe, Brazil, Oceania, and Asia.

Eight trios in North America East, West, Europe, and Brazil moved on to stage two after week one, adding up to 32 trios. Four trios in Asia, Oceana, and the Middle East have also moved on, adding up to 12 trios. Teams that have failed to qualify have earned Series Points that might let them advance in the tournament later by becoming one of the top teams in their regions.

Big Fortnite players have already secured their spots in stage two. World Cup Solo champion Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf is one of them from North America East, while FaZe Clan’s Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson and Atlantis’ Dmitri “Mitr0” van de Vrie qualified in Europe.

Check out below the top eight trios in every region of the Fortnite Champion Series trios during week one.

North America East

Screengrab via Epic Games

North America West

Screengrab via Epic Games

Europe

Screengrab via Epic Games

Brazil

Screengrab via Epic Games

Middle East

Screengrab via Epic Games

Oceania

Screengrab via Epic Games

Asia