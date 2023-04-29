Project V: Streamers involved, Discord channel, & all details so far

The Unreal Editor for Fortnite, more commonly referred to as “UEFN,” took the gaming industry by storm on April 28 as five of the world’s most prominent streamers announced their upcoming battle royale experience tentatively titled Project V.

Spurred by Epic Games’ Creative 2.0 release, as well as perhaps its Creator Economy 2.0 revamp that promises to pay eligible island creators based on their content engagement, the goal of Project V is to become the “dominant, custom user-created experience” in Fortnite.

Related: 5 of the biggest streamers are partnering to introduce their own ‘battle royale’ in UEFN

The next Battle Royale will be built by the players.



Coming 2024. pic.twitter.com/ZnV1fg25Ag — Project V (@ProjectV) April 28, 2023

Here’s all the information you need about Project V, including details on the content creators involved, its Discord channel, and all the known details related to its development thus far.

Streamers involved in Project V

As announced simultaneously on Twitter on April 28, Project V is being spearheaded by the efforts of SypherPK, Ninja, TimTheTatman, CouRage, and NICKMERCS.

The streamer superteam is uniting its communities and pooling its resources to power the project in collaboration with SuperJoy Studios, a division of SypherPK’s Oni Studios that specializes in developing experiences using UEFN.

Meanwhile, Ninja recently joined gaming and esports company GamesSquare as its chief innovation officer in February, where he also launched an incubator called Ninja Labs. TimTheTatman is a part-owner of esports organization and GameSquare subsidiary Complexity, while Courage is a co-owner of 100 Thieves, and NICKMERCS is a co-owner of FaZe Clan.

How to join the Project V Discord channel

To keep fans tuned in and aid development via community feedback, the Project V team is expected to launch a “subscriber-exclusive Discord server.” There, fans will be invited to attend virtual town halls for project updates and engage in community-based voting that impacts the game’s creative direction.

At the time of writing, the Project V Discord has yet to be opened to the public. According to a press brief, enrollment for the server will be free and available on the Project V website once the wheels are in motion.

All Project V development details so far

Project V is a passion project that was born from the moment UEFN was released.

“Since 2016, we’ve played every BR on the market, competed at the highest level, and collectively built an audience and community of over 140 million people,” the Project V website reads. “We know what makes a Battle Royale great. With the launch of Unreal Editor for Fortnite in March 2023, it sparked inspiration in all of us. Immediately, we huddled together to brainstorm and all came to the same conclusion: let’s create our own Battle Royale with the power of UEFN.”

Related: What is UEFN? Unreal Editor for Fortnite, explained

In addition to custom weapons, a full-scale map, fluid movement, and unique mechanics, Project V is said to be aiming to offer a “fully dedicated gaming universe” that elevates Fortnite’s custom map-making to new heights.

Specifically noted in the press brief, the five streamers view Project V as an opportunity to “mature” from creators to “creative executives,” as well as pioneer the “Fortnite equivalent of the Brookhaven server in Roblox that attracts millions of logins a month.”

There’s currently no set release date for Project V, but its development is expected to evolve over the next 12 months, with the team aiming for Q2 2024 launch.