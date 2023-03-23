Fortnite removes ‘Support-A-Creator’ option after Creative 2.0 release—but it might not be gone long

Fortnite Creative 2.0 is finally here with the release of the Unreal Editor for the game. This will allow creators from across the world to create new experiences, whether that be entertainment or games, inside of Fortnite. While the game has faced a lot of changes today, the removal of the ability to support creators with a portion of your purchase wasn’t expected.

The change was first noticed by data miners and content creators ShiinaBR and HYPEX on Twitter a little while after Creative 2.0 launched. This caused them immediate panic as they likely use their creator codes to pay for some of their financial obligations. The removal of the ability to put this in Creative levels and to enter the code in the Item Shop means they’re out of work.

BREAKING: It appears I am now jobless as Epic Games has removed the creator code button from the Item Shop! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 22, 2023

As of writing at 1:30pm CT, it’s still offline, with more creators voicing concerns about its removal. However, as long as it returns in the next few days, there shouldn’t be too big of an impact, but that remains to be seen.

However, as iFireMonkey points out, there has been a lot of talk from Epic about revamping its creator economy around this new Creative update. For instance, Creative maps will now pay based on the level of interest among the community.

In the blog released alongside the Unreal Editor, Epic states that these engagement payouts will distribute 40 percent of the net revenue from the Item Shop and real-money purchases. These will replace the creator codes for Creative matches, instead basing the payout on the engagements of a specific island.

It’s likely that the feature was removed due to that somehow, whether Epic is fine-tuning it or releasing a new iteration of the tool altogether.

The removal of the Support-A-Creator system in the Item Shop is most likely an accident, as in the Creator Economy 2.0 blog post they mention that the program will be staying, but it'll be returning to its roots of being for streamers/content creators.https://t.co/gTmQI1Yb8F pic.twitter.com/VOQeoSLdQ9 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 22, 2023

Today is definitely a bright day for Epic Games and the Fortnite community as a whole, even if there will be some speedbumps while everything gets put in place.

Epic posted an update around 1:45pm CT stating that it was working on a fix to bring back the “Support-A-Creator” option. This post clearly states that the program is expected to remain for streamers and social media content creators once it is reinstated.

We're working to restore the Support-A-Creator entry field in the Fortnite Item Shop. The Support-A-Creator program remains in place as an affiliate marketing program for streamers and social media content creators. pic.twitter.com/Kta1Gxbkwz — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 22, 2023

Update March 22 9:33pm CT: Epic re-added the “Support-a-Creator” option in the Item Shop earlier today but hasn’t added it back as a terminal for Creative maps due to the new revenue sharing. It seems likely that Epic meant to only remove the SAC module in Creative but it accidentally removed both instead.