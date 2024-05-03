Waterbending in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

One Fortnite mythic is here until end of season, and players are furious

Not the pew pew ice lasers!
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: May 3, 2024 05:19 am

If Fortnite’s Waterbending technique constantly melted you in your matches, and you thought the Star Wars update would mean the end of its terror, well, think again because prominent leaker iFiremonkey has confirmed the mythic will stay until the season’s end.

Recommended Videos

The leaker further confirmed that all Avatar mythics will be vaulted with the arrival of the Star Wars event in Fortnite on May 3, except Waterbending. Seasonal Greek mythics like Zeus Lightning Bolt, Chain of Hades, and Wings of Icarus are also getting added to Fortnite’s loot pool.

Waterbending mythic in Fortnite.
Waterbending is one of the best Avatar mythics in the game. Image via Epic Games

“I think I’m gonna cry cuz it’s genuinely so broken,” one player on X (formerlyTwitter) said. Another said they couldn’t wait to get “lasered in 0.8 seconds from 300 yards away,” showcasing the oppressive nature of the Waterbending mythic in Fortnite. Another player on Fortnite’s subreddit said “Every game I’m getting killed with waterbending, and it’s getting a bit annoying.”

One of the earliest added Avatar mythics, Korra’s Waterbending, is arguably the best offensive mythic. It provides pinpoint accuracy with zero fall-offs, making it an incredible choice for medium to long-range fights. After the mythic was added in the v29.10 update, Epic later increased its fire rate, damage, and headshot multiplier, and doubled projectile speed in an April 5 hotfix to make it even more oppressive and add wood to the players’ burning woes.

The mythic item also passively heals you while you are on the water, helping you regenerate your health quickly. But one of the Avatar Water Chakra challenges requires you to use the mythic and restore your health, so the developer might be keeping it in so those players can complete their quests. 

It’ll be very challenging to deal with the Waterbending mythics in addition to the Star Wars mythics and God mythics returning to the map. Gosh, that’s a recipe for mayhem.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Here’s why Fortnite servers are not responding during Star Wars update
Promo art for Fortnite and Star Wars collab
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Here’s why Fortnite servers are not responding during Star Wars update
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 3, 2024
Read Article My Villain Academia: New MHA anime characters leaked for Fortnite v29.40
mha fortnite collab
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
My Villain Academia: New MHA anime characters leaked for Fortnite v29.40
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 3, 2024
Read Article Fortnite players disappointed with ridiculous price of new Star Wars skins
Dagobah Luke and Lando skins in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite players disappointed with ridiculous price of new Star Wars skins
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here’s why Fortnite servers are not responding during Star Wars update
Promo art for Fortnite and Star Wars collab
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Here’s why Fortnite servers are not responding during Star Wars update
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 3, 2024
Read Article My Villain Academia: New MHA anime characters leaked for Fortnite v29.40
mha fortnite collab
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
My Villain Academia: New MHA anime characters leaked for Fortnite v29.40
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 3, 2024
Read Article Fortnite players disappointed with ridiculous price of new Star Wars skins
Dagobah Luke and Lando skins in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite players disappointed with ridiculous price of new Star Wars skins
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 3, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com