One Fortnite mythic is here until end of season, and players are furious

If Fortnite’s Waterbending technique constantly melted you in your matches, and you thought the Star Wars update would mean the end of its terror, well, think again because prominent leaker iFiremonkey has confirmed the mythic will stay until the season’s end.

The leaker further confirmed that all Avatar mythics will be vaulted with the arrival of the Star Wars event in Fortnite on May 3, except Waterbending. Seasonal Greek mythics like Zeus Lightning Bolt, Chain of Hades, and Wings of Icarus are also getting added to Fortnite’s loot pool.

Waterbending is one of the best Avatar mythics in the game. Image via Epic Games

“I think I’m gonna cry cuz it’s genuinely so broken,” one player on X (formerlyTwitter) said. Another said they couldn’t wait to get “lasered in 0.8 seconds from 300 yards away,” showcasing the oppressive nature of the Waterbending mythic in Fortnite. Another player on Fortnite’s subreddit said “Every game I’m getting killed with waterbending, and it’s getting a bit annoying.”

One of the earliest added Avatar mythics, Korra’s Waterbending, is arguably the best offensive mythic. It provides pinpoint accuracy with zero fall-offs, making it an incredible choice for medium to long-range fights. After the mythic was added in the v29.10 update, Epic later increased its fire rate, damage, and headshot multiplier, and doubled projectile speed in an April 5 hotfix to make it even more oppressive and add wood to the players’ burning woes.

The mythic item also passively heals you while you are on the water, helping you regenerate your health quickly. But one of the Avatar Water Chakra challenges requires you to use the mythic and restore your health, so the developer might be keeping it in so those players can complete their quests.

It’ll be very challenging to deal with the Waterbending mythics in addition to the Star Wars mythics and God mythics returning to the map. Gosh, that’s a recipe for mayhem.

