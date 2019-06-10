Ninja, SypherPK, and other Fortnite streamers have failed to qualify for the World Cup Solo Finals

The open qualifiers for the Fortnite World Cup Solo competition are over. Week nine, which ended on June 9, was the last chance for all players to qualify for the World Cup Finals to be held in late July.

We now know all 100 players who will compete in the Solo Finals, which means we also know which big Fortnite names on Twitch are out of the competition this year.



Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is the most famous Fortnite player who failed to qualify for the Solo Finals. He didn’t get close to a qualification spot in week nine, and he also didn’t perform well enough in the previous four qualifiers to secure a spot in the finals. Because of that, Ninja is out of the Fortnite World Cup Solo competition.



But other big streamers will be joining him in the audience. FaZe Clan’s Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff also failed to qualify. If there was a controller player that fans expected to qualify for the World Cup, it was NICKMERCS. It didn’t happen this time, though, and he missed the top 100 while playing in North America East during week nine.

Mason “Symfuhnny” Lanier was the best-performing big Fortnite streamer in week nine. He placed 58th with 48 points, which was still too far from the top six he needed to qualify for the Solo Finals. Ali “SypherPK” Hassan and Ryan “Chap” Chaplo also missed their five opportunities in the qualifiers and are out of the Solo tournament.



All of these players can still qualify for the Duos Finals through the week 10 open qualifiers, but that will be their last chance in this competition as well. Week 10 will take place from June 20 to 21 in all regions one hour earlier than usual. After it’s done, the Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers will be over for all competitions and fans will know all of the players for the 2019 World Cup.

The Fortnite World Cup Finals will take place from July 26 to 28 in New York City.