Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers Solo week 9 scores and standings

The last opportunity for Fortnite: Battle Royale players to try to qualify for the biggest tournament in the game’s history is here.

This weekend, 19 players from six regions will secure a spot in the $30 million Fortnite World Cup Finals, which are set to take place in New York this July.

Related: All players qualified for the Fortnite World Cup Finals

The semifinals of the qualifiers in each region start at 4pm local time on Saturday, while the finals begin on Sunday. The top-scoring players in their region will lock in a spot in the Fortnite World Cup.

Here are the scores and standings for each region in the ninth week of the Fortnite World Cup qualifiers. This article will feature the top 10 players in each region. You can find the full standings on Epic’s website.

Semifinal standings (June 8)

We’ll update this section with in-game screengrabs of the standings after matches conclude in each region.

Oceania

Screengrab via Epic Games

Asia

Screengrab via Epic Games

Europe

Brazil

North America East

North America West

