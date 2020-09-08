New Spotlight concert series in Fortnite starts with Dominic Fike this weekend | Dot Esports

Tender Defender is returning to the Item Shop so you can enjoy Chicken Tenders in style.

Fortnite is launching a new live concert series this weekend from its studio in Los Angeles named Spotlight. The first artist to hit the Party Rolaye stage is rapper Dominic Fike on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The 24-year-old will present his hits from his LP debut, What Could Possibly Go Wrong. Fike’s performance will be broadcast live in-game at 4pm CT. The show will be re-run two times at 10pm CT on the same day and on Sept. 13 at 12pm CT.

Fans will receive a new outfit named Shimmer and Tender Defender will return to the Item Shop. The Tender Defender will go perfectly with one of Fike’s hits, Chicken Tenders.

Image via Epic Games

Fike received attention last year with his EP Don’t Forget About Me, Demos and 3 Nights, being described as “a genre-meshing Floridian artist” by Billboard.

This is the first concert in the Spotlight series. More artists will perform during the month of September, on Sept. 19 and 26. Epic Games hasn’t announced who yet, however.

Fortnite is avalilable for free on Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.