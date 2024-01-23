LEGO Fortnite v28.10 patch notes: All changes, new features, and skins

One and half months after the release of LEGO Fortnite, it’s time for the game’s first major update, with the release of patch v28.10.

Epic Games has a ton of neat changes, including fresh features and skins, in store for fans. But what catches the eye are the much-needed quality-of-life changes to building and server stability. Starting with this patch, crashes shouldn’t be as frequent. Oh, and we’ve got Launch Pads now! The full list of changes is quite long, so let’s jump straight into the LEGO Fortnite v28.10 patch notes.

When does the LEGO Fortnite v28.10 patch go live?

LEGO Fortnite v28.10 patch goes live on Jan. 23 after the maintenance. Normally, Fortnite servers go down during this time and you can’t access the game. After the servers come back up, make sure to update the game. Remember, you can’t play the game when the servers are down.

What’s new in the LEGO Fortnite v28.10 patch? The new patch has plenty of changes. We’ll dive into changes in the section below, but here are the most important features: Launch Pad toy

Building changes

Village tweaks

More LEGO outfits and updates to existing ones

Stability, UI, gameplay, and physics bug fixes

LEGO Fortnite v28.10 patch notes Launch Pads You can use Launch Pads in LEGO Fortnite. Image via Epic Games Starting with LEGO Fortnite patch v28.10, you can craft a Launch Pad toy. After you craft it, place it on the ground and jump on it. But use your Glider while in the air if you don’t want to meet your demise. I can also say there’s a special interaction between Launch Pad and Dynamic Foundation.

Building changes It’s no secret building in the release patch was a bit clunky, especially when you try to build on slopes. Thankfully, there are a couple of changes to make it all way better: All mall bushes, rocks, or plants in the way of your building are automatically removed

Your builds should be more stable when placed on slopes

More floor, wall, and roof options

You can leave a build in progress now and that will leave all already placed parts and remove the preview

now and that will leave all already placed parts and remove the preview Snap Mode is clearer now and more snap points for building parts

Village tweaks Bushranger, Rustler, and Tomatohead can join you on your adventures

World owners and keyholders can delete the entire village by using the Village Square

You can get rid of villagers by removing their beds or asking them to leave More iconic Fortnite outfits are joining the LEGO rotation. The good news is that if you already own the original version, you get it for free in LEGO. Here’s the list of added outfits: Ahsoka Tano

Finn

Jack Skellington

Loki Laufeyson

Scarlet Witch

Spider-Man

Star-Lord Outfit

Thanos

Wolverine

Epic is also visually updating existing skins, and here’s the list of more detailed outfits with Patch v28.10: Cosmic Infinity

Crusher

Ex

FFC Sparkplug

Khari

Love Ranger

Skully

Snowfoot

Stoneheart

Gameplay changes You can destroy items by casting them into fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports Epic really made an effort with this patch to tweak all those little things that get on my nerves like not being able to move or always having to open the doors in my village. There are a ton of similar changes and here’s what’s new: Chest rewards give better loot (particularly those you get from fighting enemies and solving puzzles)

Blasters can be found in the desert now

Brutes are now in caves

Hermit Crabs can attack Villagers

Throw items in the campfire and get rid of them

Map now has a legend showing players’ respawn and backpack locations

You can eat while moving

You won’t pick up tools automatically

Crossbow arrows are a bit slower and have better arc

You can ping locations across the world

If you deposit an item you already have in your chest, it will automatically stack (works with dragging and dropping items)

Villagers can finally open doors

Thrusters, Balloons, Switches, and Wheels give materials back when destroyed (counts only for items placed after the update)

You can eat Fried Eggs faster

Fried Eggs recipe now requires only one egg, increases fullness by five, and gives four hearts

General bugfixes Eating food with a lower-value Stamina regen buff no longer overrides a higher-value buff you already have.

Fixed an issue where food wouldn’t fill the correct amount of hunger while playing with certain game languages selected.

Fixed an issue where other players joining your world would spawn far away from everyone else.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes spawn in or under buildings.

You’ll no longer spawn on top of a cave after exiting LEGO Fortnite inside of one.

The “Respawn” button now works consistently.

Fixed a rare bug that prevented players from jumping after respawning.

Chests no longer appear floating in the air when you load into a world.

Boulders no longer change location when you load into a world.

Destroyed Crafting Stations no longer reappear sometimes when you load into a world.

Attacks will hit and damage enemies more consistently.

Sheep, cows, and chickens will no longer walk over fences.

Nearby creatures will no longer accidentally get eliminated when a player does.

Items you’ve stored in Chests are no longer sometimes invisible to other players.

Fixed an issue where some players couldn’t discover the Storage Chest recipe correctly.

Villagers will now actually do their “Metal Smelter” job if assigned it!

The Village Square will no longer get accidentally destroyed when you destroy something next to it.

Fixed an issue where Stations could lose the items they’ve processed during rain.

Fixed an issue where the Grasslands sometimes made players too hot or too cold in areas near the Dry Valley or Frostlands.

Fixed an issue on mobile where you couldn’t eat food after picking up a crate.

Fixed an issue where some cacti weren’t dropping resources when destroyed.

Fixed an issue where some stumps couldn’t be damaged.

When starting a new world, Brite Bomber or Cuddle Team Leader will now follow you to your campsite even if you wander off. They’ll now also properly appear whenever starting a new world.

Players are no longer launched too high when they jump-attack on a geyser.

Fixed an issue where you sometimes couldn’t sprint.

Stability Frame rate won’t drop as often while looking at a body of water

You’ll get notified when your world is closing and starting again

Increased overall stability

Players won’t get stuck in the loading screen as often anymore

Physics Supply drops will now drop and won’t get stuck in the air

Large builds are more stable

Chunks that fall from large buildings won’t fall through the ground

Dynamic Foundations won’t go backward when pushed, will move properly when you load back into your world, and they won’t get out of sync for other players

Wheels no longer shift from their attach point or disappear when you move

Traveling long distances won’t break off your pieces (when using Balloons and Thrusters)

Moving objects no longer jitter and knock players off

You can easily predict now where a pushed object will move and it will stutter less