Best Villagers in LEGO Fortnite listed

Villagers can make or break your LEGO Fortnite camp, and getting the best ones is not necessarily an easy task. You need a lot to make your Villagers stay, but before you start targeting the materials needed, you should have a plan of action so only the best ones stick around.

You definitely need a Village Square, a Starter Shack, and a Bed to make a Villager can stay. You need to keep upgrading your Village Square to attract more and better Villagers to your town, and do their challenges to keep them happy to convince them to stay. The Villagers that initially visit are random, and if you get your Village to a high enough level, you’ll be able to assign tasks and jobs to your Villagers, and even enlist their help in dungeons.

Confirmed Villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Villagers are an important part of the journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The difference in rarity between Villagers is mostly aesthetic. They can all perform different jobs, but there’s a chance a meta will emerge after more content is added to LEGO Fortnite to further differentiate the Villagers. For now, the best Villagers depend on which skin you like the most. I like Meowscles, as he seems like a chill guy.

Here are all of the confirmed Villagers so far in LEGO Fortnite.

Aura

Beef Boss

Blue Squire

Brite Bomber

Cuddle Team Leader

Crystal

Hayseed

Meowscles

Peely

Skye

Sparkplug

Sunflower

Raptor

Rex

While LEGO Fortnite is in its early stages, there won’t be enough differences between Villagers to define certain ones as the “best.” It’s just down to personal preference. That said, if you’re looking for something fun and truly Fortnite, try to get Peely, Meowscles, and Skye.