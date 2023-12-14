The cheapest and quickest way to increase village rating in LEGO Fortnite

In LEGO Fortnite, one of the more understated meters of success players must constantly measure to continue progression is their village rating.

This rating must be increased whenever players are building and improving their base of operations, since it allows you to upgrade your village along with the necessary resources.

Upgrading your village is very important for streamlining the process of retrieving resources, refining them for use, and even protecting your village from intruders. It is also important to upgrade your village to unlock better structures, rarer villagers, and even stronger tools as a result.

If you’re trying to quickly level up your village, here’s a best way to increase your village rating without breaking the bank.

How to increase village rating in LEGO Fortnite

To increase your village’s rating, you must continue to add different buildings, decorations, and machines within the confines of your village’s boundary. This boundary can be seen by the glowing box that shows up whenever you are about to place down anything that can be built around the village square.

These different buildings, items, and machines have different value when it comes to village rating, with some being worth more than others. But there’s one item that can be built that doesn’t cost too many resources, but still increases your village rating by a hefty amount each time.

Cheapest and fastest way to boost village rating

The Village Hub can help you keep track of your rating. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking to boost your village rating quickly without breaking the bank or using too many valuable resources, you can build multiple Lumber Mills to quickly reach the village rating quota for that specific level.

These Lumber Mills only cost eight wood and 15 granite—which shouldn’t be too hard to find during your travels—but it increases your rating by a good 25 to 35 percent for most levels up to eight.

For those who are only trying to build a quick level 10 village for automated resource gathering purposes, it will take you 33 Lumber Mills in total for the village to have max rating. Afterward, you can focus on gathering the necessary resources to upgrade upward to the next levels until you hit level 10.